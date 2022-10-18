SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County health officials on Wednesday announced a high school student in the area has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Letters were sent to the parents of all Hiram Johnson High School students who may have been exposed, the Sacramento County Public Health Department said. Those students and staff who shared a classroom with the diagnosed students are the only ones being tested and screened at this time for possible inactive, or latent, TB infection.

