Roseville, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Girl Scouts Expo this Friday at Ruhkala Elementary

Rocklin, Calif.- Come and learn about Girl Scouts! This amazing free event will take place at Ruhkala Elementary school on October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. We will have a pretend camping setup with tents, pretend campfire (light and sound), and a sit-upon’s in circle to sing songs; Our Girl Scout will be singing for all the attendees! Don’t miss all our interactive, fun Activities!
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Denver

High school football players paying price for mock slave auction video

Yuba City, Calif. — A prank video showing students putting on a mock slave auction at a high school here has had real-life consequences for students who participated, CBS Sacramento's Ashley Sharp reports.The school's varsity football season was forfeited because too many players were suspended for the team to continue its season.In addition, students and school leaders have been facing firsthand the hurt that the video has caused the community.The video depicts white students at River Valley High School "auctioning" off black students as slaves in a football locker room. On Monday night, the Greater Sacramento NAACP chapter hosted a meeting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29

Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
State Hornet

‘Enough is enough’: Sac State softball coach facing allegations

Sacramento State softball coach Lori Perez is facing allegations of verbal abuse and misconduct from former players. The allegations against Perez, who is entering her 10th season as the Hornets head coach, initially surfaced via TikTok with former softball player Brianna Bowers sounding off on Perez– alleging multiple forms of misconduct and bullying.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

I-5 near Elk Grove to remain closed for several more hours

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
ELK GROVE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu

NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Meet the candidates:Placer County Supervisor Candidate Q&A

Two candidates are running for the Placer County Supervisor seat in district 2, which covers Lincoln, Sheridan and the western portions of Rocklin and Roseville in the Nov. 8 General Election. The Lincoln News Messenger gave candidates Scott Alvord and Shanti Landon some questions about the election and the area.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area high school student diagnosed with active tuberculosis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County health officials on Wednesday announced a high school student in the area has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Letters were sent to the parents of all Hiram Johnson High School students who may have been exposed, the Sacramento County Public Health Department said. Those students and staff who shared a classroom with the diagnosed students are the only ones being tested and screened at this time for possible inactive, or latent, TB infection.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Homeless camps banned near Sacramento school campuses

People experiencing homelessness in Sacramento will no longer be allowed to camp within 500 feet of a school campus. On Tuesday night, the Sacramento City Council voted to add K-12 schools to the list of “critical infrastructure.”. The ordinance protecting critical infrastructure includes the boundary. People are not allowed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Person stabbed near Sacramento State student housing, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a person was stabbed near Sacramento State student housing. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to Folsom Boulevard and 65th Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed. The person...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use.  The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses.  “It’s a great […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

