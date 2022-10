Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) focuses on enhancing efficiency at all levels. For its Solid Waste line of business, being more efficient meant looking at one of its most used and most repaired resources– its trucks. Staff under the City of Las Cruces (City) Fleet line of business had previously repaired these trucks. To make in-house fixes more cohesive and efficient and save money, those fleet employees have been welcomed as new yet highly experienced members of the LCU team.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO