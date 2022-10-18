Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. https://nbc4i.co/3gqkXFl. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for...
NBC4 Columbus
Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast
(WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow teachers and other staff to carry guns after 24 hours of training. Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new...
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Whaley appears solo in Columbus forum as DeWine passes on debates: Capitol Letter
Wait for it: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, speaking at a Columbus Metropolitan Club forum Wednesday, indicated she doesn’t expect much of her agenda to pass the GOP-dominated state legislature until a new redistricting plan is passed for the 2024 elections. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, Whaley was the lone candidate at the forum, as Gov. Mike DeWine has so far declined all debates and joint appearances with his rival. However, the two candidates are scheduled to appear together next week at a cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board meeting.
WLWT 5
75 people facing further prosecution after casting second ballot in Ohio during 2020 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seventy-five people are facing potential further prosecution by the Ohio Attorney General and county prosecutors after being referred by Ohio's Secretary of State. Secretary of State Frank LaRose says all violations occurred during the 2020 general election and include individuals who allegedly voted outside of Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
13abc.com
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery.
New tower opens at Hilton Columbus, making High Street hotel Ohio’s largest with 1,000 rooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Move over, Kalahari. Ohio has a new largest hotel and it’s open for business just north of downtown Columbus. The newly expanded Hilton Columbus Hotel now has 1,000 rooms on either side of High Street, connected to the Greater Columbus Convention Center in the city’s Short North neighborhood.
Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism. Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
One candidate now leads Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, latest poll shows
You can watch a recap of the Oct. 10 debate between J.D. Vance (R) and Tim Ryan (D) in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two U.S. Senate candidates for Ohio has emerged as a frontrunner by a thread, according to the latest poll. In a survey of nearly 1,500 […]
4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan initiative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCMH) – A 15-week drug initiative in Ohio and Michigan produced seismic results, said the United States Department of Justice in a release. As part of the nationwide One Pill can Kill initiative, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Detroit Division, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, […]
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Teaching racism in history classes, LGBTQ student safety dominate races for Ohio State Board of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio voters will fill five seats this year on the state board that sets education policy across the state, as its members grapple with national culture wars that have made state and local boards of education their new front lines. The past year has been marked...
Comments / 0