Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. https://nbc4i.co/3gqkXFl. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast

(WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow teachers and other staff to carry guns after 24 hours of training. Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Cleveland.com

Whaley appears solo in Columbus forum as DeWine passes on debates: Capitol Letter

Wait for it: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley, speaking at a Columbus Metropolitan Club forum Wednesday, indicated she doesn’t expect much of her agenda to pass the GOP-dominated state legislature until a new redistricting plan is passed for the 2024 elections. As Jeremy Pelzer reports, Whaley was the lone candidate at the forum, as Gov. Mike DeWine has so far declined all debates and joint appearances with his rival. However, the two candidates are scheduled to appear together next week at a cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board meeting.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement. According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Meet the 19-year-old running for the Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old Miami University student is running for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives, campaigning on bipartisanship and an end to extremism.  Sam Lawrence, a second-year political science student, is the Democratic nominee running to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Sara Carruthers in Ohio’s 47th District. The newly redrawn Butler […]
OHIO STATE

