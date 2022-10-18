Read full article on original website
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Commercial Dispatch
OCSO: ‘No reason’ to expect foul play in death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland
No foul play is suspected in the death of Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland, authorities said. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson said an investigation into Westmoreland’s death remains open but that a criminal case is not expected. “There is no reason at this point...
thelocalvoice.net
The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience
When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
Mississippi officials looking for man missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for information regarding the disappearance of a man last seen three days ago. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Carter Blane Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Bliven is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, and weighs approximately 250 lbs. He...
wtva.com
Mississippi State University has been honored with a Blue Star Memorial
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State University was honored with a Blue Star Memorial marker for its outstanding work with U.S. military veterans. This Blue Star Memorial is the only one of its kind at a university in the nation. The event was hosted by the Mississippi Garden Club and...
Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December
They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
Mississippi State football player dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
wtva.com
1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
WLOX
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
