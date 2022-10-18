ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience

When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial

Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December

They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State football player dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
STARKVILLE, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

1 person in custody for Fulton shooting outside plant

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Fulton is investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside the Mueller Copper Tube facility. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said officers responded to the facility at 3:44 a.m. for a reported incident involving an employee. He said an employee went to the parking lot...
FULTON, MS
radio7media.com

Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL

A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy