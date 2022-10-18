Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
As Giants shock NFL world, here are 6 biggest reasons Brian Daboll’s team is 5-1
New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022 — Nobody expected theGiants to start 5-1. Yet here they are, after Sunday’s victory over the Ravens — which marked the third time this season the Giants overcame a double-digit points deficit to win, and the second straight week it happened.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier
The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 7 game
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals...
WILX-TV
Two Struggling Teams in Thursday NFL Matchup
-A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
WILX-TV
Tagovailoa Expected To Start Sunday
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
The challenges of Week 7; Saints travel to Cardinals
The other challenge is who will be taking snaps for the Cardinals, dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh returns to Levi's Stadium for 2012 reunion during 49ers-Chiefs
Jim Harbaugh is returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time since being fired—I mean, mutually parting ways—with the organization following the 2014 season. The San Francisco 49ers hired three different head coaches over the next three years, finally landing with Kyle Shanahan in 2017. On Sunday, the...
WILX-TV
NBA Season Begins
-The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics were the final two teams standing last season. And before this season started, both encountered some major issues. The Warriors will get their championship rings Tuesday night when the 77th NBA season opens. It’ll be the fourth time in eight years that the Warriors go into a season as defending champs. But they were rocked in the preseason by Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. They beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals and Boston has since lost coach Ime Udoka to a team-ordered suspension. If all that wasn’t enough, there are tons of contenders in both conferences to try to take the Warriors and Celtics down.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55
Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
Tony Brown, longtime NBA ref, dies after cancer battle
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown died Thursday at the age of 55 after battling cancer, the league announced. Brown was
