New York City, NY

VikingsTerritory

One Thing Separates Vikings from Elite Tier

The Minnesota Vikings are cruising in 2022, a development totally unforeseen by most. But one thing separates the franchise from an elite tier of NFL teams. Minnesota’s 3rd Quarter performance — almost a standalone trait — is the item disallowing the Vikings classification as an elite team akin to the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WILX-TV

Two Struggling Teams in Thursday NFL Matchup

-A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WILX-TV

Tagovailoa Expected To Start Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he is glad to be back after a long process to clear concussion protocols. Tagovailoa is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after missing the past two games. Tagovailoa last played in a Sept. 29 loss at Cincinnati, when his head slammed to the turf and he suffered a concussion. He missed the next two games and the Dolphins fell to 3-3 after winning their first three. Tagovailoa said he remembers everything from that night up to the point he got tackled. He doesn’t remember being stretchered off the field.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
NEW YORK STATE
WILX-TV

NBA Season Begins

-The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics were the final two teams standing last season. And before this season started, both encountered some major issues. The Warriors will get their championship rings Tuesday night when the 77th NBA season opens. It’ll be the fourth time in eight years that the Warriors go into a season as defending champs. But they were rocked in the preseason by Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. They beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals and Boston has since lost coach Ime Udoka to a team-ordered suspension. If all that wasn’t enough, there are tons of contenders in both conferences to try to take the Warriors and Celtics down.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown dead at 55

Tony Brown, an NBA referee who worked more than 1,100 games over a 20-year career that included an appearance in the NBA Finals, died Thursday. He was 55. Brown was surrounded by family members after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, WSB-TV reported. “We are and have been sustained...
FLORIDA STATE

