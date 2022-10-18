Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
New South Carolina coach Paris taps into Staley's knowledge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — First-year coach Lamont Paris didn’t have to go far to find a welcome and willing resource on how to go about building a championship program at South Carolina: Gamecocks’ women’s coach Dawn Staley. Paris, who spent the past five seasons coaching Chattanooga, has had several chats with Staley since taking the men’s basketball job this past March, not lon before Staley and her team won the national title. Paris wanted to know Staley’s process of taking the women’s team from the “outhouse to the penthouse” after her arrival before the 2008-09 season. Staley’s early teams struggled to make a dent in the Southeastern Conference. She didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until her fourth season, the first of 10 consecutive trips including winning it all in 2017 and last season. Paris said he asked “how important the community was in supporting her and getting some local players even.”
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | ...
Top MN girls' basketball recruit Tessa Johnson picks South Carolina
"Minnesota is the gift that keeps on giving." – Dawn Staley
Corey Rucker Out vs. Texas AM
Wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss his sixth contest of the season, a frustrating mark for the talented South Carolina playmaker.
Blake Franks Narrows Recruitment
Offensive lineman Blake Franks has narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools, and the 2024 prospect included South Carolina.
Dawn Staley on the record at SEC Media Days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Women’s basketball took center stage on Tuesday for SEC Basketball Media Days and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her team were the stars of the show. The defending national champions were the finale of the day and Staley, along with senior stars Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, were in high demand among the couple of dozen reporters at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Lady Gamecocks Earn Multiple Preseason Honors
Head coach Dawn Staley and her team are coming off a historic season, and the polls think they can accomplish those same feats.
Anthony Carrie Could Be An Every Down Sensation
South Carolina running back target Anthony Carrie is one of the best ball carriers in the country, but what does he bring to the table?
How to Watch Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
The Texas A&M Aggies will continue SEC action when they travel to South Carolina on Saturday. Here is how to watch and listen.
Jonathan Paylor: The Human Joystick
South Carolina pivoted their focus to wide receiver Jonathon Paylor over the weekend, and the high school junior is an enticing prospect.
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
live5news.com
Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
abccolumbia.com
Argument over football leads to arrest
Saluda Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say an argument over football landed one man in jail. Investigators with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office say Anthony Fowler pulled a gun on someone in the parking lot of Amick Farms Monday after an argument over NFL football. No shots were fired.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
WLTX.com
Sumter American Legion Fair celebrates 106 years
SUMTER, S.C. — While the South Carolina State Fair is happening in Columbia, over in Sumter the county fair is kicking off. This is the 106th year of the Sumter American Legion Fair, hosted for Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon Counties. "We are the hometown feel for a county...
iheart.com
Free Electric Ride Serving Coming To Columbia This Weekend
(Columbia, SC) -- A new electric ride service will be available in Columbia starting this weekend. Ride.Jaunt will offer free rides in Five Points and Vista starting Friday. The cars are expected to expand availability to include Main Street, the Bullstreet District, and Williams-Brice Stadium on Football game days. The...
