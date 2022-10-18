Read full article on original website
Parma City Schools superintendent addresses potential ‘No’ voters as levy heads to Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation bond issue, the Parma City School District returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue will pay for the construction...
North Olmsted Schools superintendent addresses ‘No’ voters as tax increase heads to Nov. 8 ballot
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Roughly six months after nearly 60 percent of residents voted down the North Olmsted City School District’s combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue, the community is once again being asked to approve the exact same tax increase -- Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot.
stnonline.com
Ohio School District Exonerates Bus Driver Following Investigation Into Alleged Segregation
An official at Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio told School Transportation News that a school bus driver responded “appropriately” in separating student riders, following allegations made by the mother of one of the students that the action constituted segregation by race. The district launched an...
University Heights coming closer to decision on method of garbage collection
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said Wednesday (Oct. 19) during his remarks at that night’s City Council meeting that his administration’s budget will be released in five days (Oct. 24) and that it will be a balanced budget. That budget, however, will not include money...
Strongsville Schools combats bus driver shortage by hiring yearlong substitutes
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville City Schools will hire yearlong substitute bus drivers, due to a statewide and nationwide shortage of such drivers. The school board approved the new policy last week. The move closely follows the district’s committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville Schools in 2022-2023, a measure the board approved in August.
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber floats theory of election fraud, citing “special paper” in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might use them to produce unsolicited, fraudulent ballots.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Recall Committee 2022 sets record straight on claims from flyer
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a “he said, she said” battle playing out in East Cleveland. A group trying to get rid of the mayor is speaking out against new accusations. A flyer is making the rounds in East Cleveland titled, “the assault on East Cleveland...
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Local mayor wants to know ‘what possessed kids’ to vandalize bathrooms
The city discovered the Streetsboro City Park restrooms had been vandalized over the weekend.
Cleveland Botanical Garden’s hours, parking and admission fees do not violate 140-year-old land donation, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Cleveland Botanical Garden is not in violation of a 140-year-old deed that created Wade Park when it built an underground parking garage, began charging admission and regulated the hours that the space is open, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The court unanimously agreed that city...
Cedar Point not required to issue refunds for pandemic-shortened season, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cedar Point does not have to refund money to season passholders who were unhappy with how the park handled the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, according to a ruling Thursday by the Ohio Supreme Court. The unanimous court ruled that the park had the right to adjust...
North Olmsted police ask home-alone seniors to sign up for ‘Are You Ok?’ program
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Seniors in North Olmsted who live alone and are looking for an added level of attentiveness to their well-being in the community are encouraged to participate in the North Olmsted Police Department’s “Are You Ok?” program. “The program is primarily for elderly people...
Judge4Yourself releases ratings for Ohio Supreme Court, Cuyahoga County judge races ahead of Nov. 8 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A collection of local legal organizations hopes Cuyahoga County voters in the Nov. 8 general election turn to Judge4Yourself.com to find out what lawyers who actually practice in court think of candidates running for judges. The legal groups rated two of three Democratic challengers to the Ohio...
Cleveland Heights enacts ‘Lead Safe’ ordinance for rental properties, to take effect in June
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It took five council readings and over a year for the city to become the first suburb in Cuyahoga County to enact its own “Lead Safe” ordinance, further protecting the health of local renters and their children. Council passed the measure Monday (Oct. 17)...
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police team up with state of Ohio to receive much-needed equipment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are getting help to buy much-needed supplies and equipment. Cleveland City Council gave the greenlight Monday night on a deal between the police department and the state of Ohio. The agreement, part of the State Plan of Operation, would give Cleveland police access to...
Mike Wheeler named Akron’s deputy director of finance
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced that Mike Wheeler has been named deputy director of finance for the city. Wheeler, who will join Horrigan’s cabinet effective immediately, will serve under Director of Finance Steve Fricker.
Cleveland police officers disciplined for brawl outside union hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four Cleveland police officers received suspensions without pay for brawling outside a police union hall in November 2020, according to recently released city disciplinary letters. The incident, which began with banter between the officers during a party, escalated into a fight pitting three officers against one, the...
Princeton University student from Euclid found dead
PRINCETON, N.J. — Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
