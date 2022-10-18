Read full article on original website
madisoncountyjournal.com
Ole Miss student remembered for loyalty
MADISON — Friends and family of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run accident in Oxford this past weekend remembered him as compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal. Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, following the hit-and-run in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
Daily Mississippian
Comedy scene stands up in Oxford
If you visit Moe’s Penny Bar on a Wednesday night, you’ll find what you’d probably expect. Patrons sitting around the bar, enjoying drinks with their friends. Wings with celery, carrots and ranch being delivered to tables. Music filling the bar with life. But at 8 p.m., something...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
actionnews5.com
Collierville family continues tradition with yard full of Halloween decorations
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One Collierville family’s home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving décor. Every Halloween display that you can possibly think of is at the center of the home--nearly 20 pieces of decorations, and it takes three full weekends to set it all up.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Daily Mississippian
Annual Square Jam lights up the Oxford Square
October isn’t just for football in Oxford. Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops. For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
actionnews5.com
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
Commercial Dispatch
OCSO: ‘No reason’ to expect foul play in death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland
No foul play is suspected in the death of Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland, authorities said. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson said an investigation into Westmoreland’s death remains open but that a criminal case is not expected. “There is no reason at this point...
brproud.com
Mississippi State football player dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU
When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
Flu running rampant through schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
Oxford Eagle
Flu season hits Oxford early
Flu season hit Oxford early this year as an influx of positive cases forced the Oxford Middle School football team to cancel practice as a preventative measure earlier this week. The Oxford School District reported 25 positive flu cases among students at OMS on Wednesday, and that number jumped to...
Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ole Miss vs. LSU schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
wtva.com
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
