Oxford, MS

Ole Miss student remembered for loyalty

MADISON — Friends and family of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run accident in Oxford this past weekend remembered him as compassionate, loving and fiercely loyal. Walker Allen Fielder, 21, of Madison passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, following the hit-and-run in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
Comedy scene stands up in Oxford

If you visit Moe’s Penny Bar on a Wednesday night, you’ll find what you’d probably expect. Patrons sitting around the bar, enjoying drinks with their friends. Wings with celery, carrots and ranch being delivered to tables. Music filling the bar with life. But at 8 p.m., something...
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
Annual Square Jam lights up the Oxford Square

October isn’t just for football in Oxford. Last Friday, the men’s and women’s Ole Miss basketball teams took to the Square for a festive night of hoops. For eight years, both teams have showcased their skills in a variety of challenges for 2,000-plus fans on a makeshift basketball court in front of City Hall on the Square.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Mississippi State football player dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the...
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU

When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
Flu running rampant through schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is one of the worst years for the flu in recent times. That’s what health officials are calling it. One local school district is proof, flu cases have burned through its middle school. According to the Children’s Clinic of Oxford, almost every other child...
1 Ole Miss student killed, 1 injured by truck; 2 in custody

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A pickup truck struck two University of Mississippi students in a parking lot in downtown Oxford, killing one of them and injuring the other, police said. Two suspects, both from Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested by Monday in the crash, which occurred early Sunday, authorities said. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday […]
Flu season hits Oxford early

Flu season hit Oxford early this year as an influx of positive cases forced the Oxford Middle School football team to cancel practice as a preventative measure earlier this week. The Oxford School District reported 25 positive flu cases among students at OMS on Wednesday, and that number jumped to...
Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Tupelo PD announces embezzlement arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo woman is charged with embezzlement. Lori Palmer, 48, is accused of embezzling $14,000 from the Oak Creek Apartments on Lumpkin Avenue, according to Tupelo Police. Palmer was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 for felony embezzlement.
