Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Romaine. Teresa was born in Mozambique to Arminio and Maria Laurinda Lopes, both in Portugal, and came to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from the University of Massachussettes with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked in various engineering, IT and project management positions throughout her career. She worked at Johnson & Johnson for 30 years, the last 15 as a Project Manager in Spring House, Pa. She loved to travel and especially the beach. The joy of her life was the dedication to her twin daughters.

HELLERTOWN, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO