ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckscountyherald.com

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope

Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
NEW HOPE, PA
slhn.org

Boy Scout Creates Waterfall Garden for Quakertown Campus

Josh Lackner (center), Matthew Turner, Eagle Scout, (left), and Jonathan Turner, Eagle Scout, (right) behind the finished water feature. Boy scout Josh Lackner of Perkasie has wanted to be an Eagle Scout since he was in third grade. From April to June, St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus had the honor of assisting Lackner, now a Pennridge High School Senior, in his quest. In the process, the hospital received a beautiful garden for patients, families and staff to enjoy.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

‘Steeples & Steel’ Tours Return to South Bethlehem

After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, the popular “Steeples & Steel” tours of historic religious and industrial sites on Bethlehem’s South Side are back. Presented by the nonprofit Steelworkers’ Archives and the County of Northampton, the guided mini-bus tours are a way of paying...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem tradition adorns this year’s annual holiday ornament

A Bethlehem tradition dating back hundreds of years to the city’s Moravian roots will be adorning Christmas trees this holiday season. The Bethlehem Citizens Christmas City Committee this year is offering the limited-edition ornaments in a trellis pattern depicting candles set in windows. The committee, which issues the ornaments annually, crafted a total of 200 for sale. Proceeds benefit a fund launched for the city’s Christmas tree and its annual tree lighting ceremony.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Romaine. Teresa was born in Mozambique to Arminio and Maria Laurinda Lopes, both in Portugal, and came to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from the University of Massachussettes with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked in various engineering, IT and project management positions throughout her career. She worked at Johnson & Johnson for 30 years, the last 15 as a Project Manager in Spring House, Pa. She loved to travel and especially the beach. The joy of her life was the dedication to her twin daughters.
HELLERTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts

Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
sauconsource.com

James Michael ‘Mike’ Long, 76, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)

James Michael ‘Mike’ Long (1946 – 2022) James Michael “Mike” Long, 76, of Springfield Township, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. He was the husband of the late Cheryl J. Long, who died Oct. 6, 2022. Mike was born in West Monroe, La., on April 27, 1946 to the late John and Marjorie Elaine (Taylor) Long. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was a truck driver for numerous companies in the Lehigh Valley for 41 years, until retiring. He was a member of the Over 4 Million Miles club. Mike was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, where he was a lay leader and choir member. He was also a member of the Dobro Association.
HELLERTOWN, PA
WOLF

St. Luke's Carbon Campus expands Emergency Dept.

LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Carbon Campus has completed an expansion that has added more beds to its Emergency Department to meet the high demand for quality emergency services from area residents. The largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County now has a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Brand-New Canalside House in New Hope

On the outside, it has the look of an old warehouse. On the inside, it’s light, bright, sleek and modern. Designed to blend with its environment, it’s in the heart of town yet tranquil. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
NEW HOPE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy