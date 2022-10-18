Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
buckscountyherald.com
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” open in New Hope
Lifestyle shop “The Meanings of Things” is now open at 19 N. Main St. in New Hope. The store offers “quality lifestyle goods thoughtfully designed and curated for everyday rituals and traditions,” said owner Emily Paben of Doylestown. The store offers a mix of home, art, books, wellness, paper goods, accessories, and more. Visit online and on social media.
Author, Central Bucks East Grad Given Prestigious Literary Award for Her Latest Work
The author's latest work has brought her recognition and success in the literary field. An author with Bucks County roots has recently been awarded a major literary award following the publication of her latest book. Violet Kupersmith, an author and former student at Central Bucks High School East in Doylestown,...
Award-Winning Restaurateurs Team Up for New Bethlehem Tap & Tavern
The concept, dubbed Flying Pig, originated in New Jersey but has a unique resonance for the Bethlehem community.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
Monster House Delco Brings High-Tech to Halloween Decorations
Technology is bringing a new kind of Halloween decorating to Monster House Delco in Broomall, writes Stephanie Farr for The Philadelphia Inquirer. John DiMeo and his wife, Jen, use high-tech projection and audio equipment to turn their home into a spooky storyteller. Exterior walls pulsate as hands push to get...
Beloved Central Jersey Dad Of Newborn Twins Dies In Crash At 29
Beloved Central Jersey dad of newborn twins Harjot Singh died in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 29. Born in Basant Pura, Barara Haryana, India, Harjot moved to New Jersey nine years ago and lived in Princeton Junction at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.
slhn.org
Boy Scout Creates Waterfall Garden for Quakertown Campus
Josh Lackner (center), Matthew Turner, Eagle Scout, (left), and Jonathan Turner, Eagle Scout, (right) behind the finished water feature. Boy scout Josh Lackner of Perkasie has wanted to be an Eagle Scout since he was in third grade. From April to June, St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus had the honor of assisting Lackner, now a Pennridge High School Senior, in his quest. In the process, the hospital received a beautiful garden for patients, families and staff to enjoy.
sauconsource.com
‘Steeples & Steel’ Tours Return to South Bethlehem
After a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, the popular “Steeples & Steel” tours of historic religious and industrial sites on Bethlehem’s South Side are back. Presented by the nonprofit Steelworkers’ Archives and the County of Northampton, the guided mini-bus tours are a way of paying...
Step back in time at the Shelter House in Emmaus, Pa.
Dating back to 1734, the house now serves as a tool to teach younger generations about life during colonial times.
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Karl Stirner Arts Trail bridge officially renamed in Easton dedication ceremony
Since it opened in 2012, the Karl Stirner Arts Trail has drawn many Eastonians and nearby visitors to the Bushkill Creek-side path who probably wonder how the various sculptures wound up there. Fortunately, that’ll no longer be the case after the City of Easton installed a plaque dedicating the trail’s...
Bethlehem tradition adorns this year’s annual holiday ornament
A Bethlehem tradition dating back hundreds of years to the city’s Moravian roots will be adorning Christmas trees this holiday season. The Bethlehem Citizens Christmas City Committee this year is offering the limited-edition ornaments in a trellis pattern depicting candles set in windows. The committee, which issues the ornaments annually, crafted a total of 200 for sale. Proceeds benefit a fund launched for the city’s Christmas tree and its annual tree lighting ceremony.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Wind Creek announces trio of shows for spring 2023
It’s hard to believe it’s late enough in 2022 that concert announcements are already deep into 2023, but that’s certainly the reality at a heavily booked Wind Creek Event Center. On Tuesday, the Bethlehem venue announced a slew of shows set for the upcoming spring: Kenny Wayne...
sauconsource.com
Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Teresa M. Romaine, 57, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of John E. (Jack) Romaine. Teresa was born in Mozambique to Arminio and Maria Laurinda Lopes, both in Portugal, and came to the United States when she was 10. She graduated from the University of Massachussettes with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked in various engineering, IT and project management positions throughout her career. She worked at Johnson & Johnson for 30 years, the last 15 as a Project Manager in Spring House, Pa. She loved to travel and especially the beach. The joy of her life was the dedication to her twin daughters.
buckscountyherald.com
School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts
Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
sauconsource.com
James Michael ‘Mike’ Long, 76, of Springfield (Obituary Brought to You By Heintzelman Funeral Home)
James Michael ‘Mike’ Long (1946 – 2022) James Michael “Mike” Long, 76, of Springfield Township, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Allentown Campus. He was the husband of the late Cheryl J. Long, who died Oct. 6, 2022. Mike was born in West Monroe, La., on April 27, 1946 to the late John and Marjorie Elaine (Taylor) Long. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mike was a truck driver for numerous companies in the Lehigh Valley for 41 years, until retiring. He was a member of the Over 4 Million Miles club. Mike was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, where he was a lay leader and choir member. He was also a member of the Dobro Association.
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
WOLF
St. Luke's Carbon Campus expands Emergency Dept.
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Carbon Campus has completed an expansion that has added more beds to its Emergency Department to meet the high demand for quality emergency services from area residents. The largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County now has a...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Brand-New Canalside House in New Hope
On the outside, it has the look of an old warehouse. On the inside, it’s light, bright, sleek and modern. Designed to blend with its environment, it’s in the heart of town yet tranquil. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
