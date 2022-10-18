Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
Fast Casual
Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening
Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Ingalls celebrates apprentice school graduates
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- The 136 most recent graduates of the Ingalls Shipbulding Apprentice Program were honored recently during ceremonies at the Pascagoula shipyard. The gradutes represented those who completed the program during 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Picayune Item
PCCC has a new location in town
Picayune Carver Culture Center used to be housed in the Mississippi Mall, but the building was sold and the area where the museum housed was demolished, so PCCC relocated with new opportunities to provide opportunities for local youth of and share the history of George Washington Carver High School. Right...
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
New Leakesville doctor making house calls, practicing old-school medicine
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Greene County doctor hopes to provide the community with care from an old, simpler way of life at his new clinic in Leakesville. Dr. Casey Stanford and his wife Hannah, a nurse, started seeing patients in July. It’s been a busy year for the family since they moved to Greene […]
Biloxi, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chickasaw High School football team will have a game with St. Patrick High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Pascagoula, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Biloxi High School football team will have a game with Pascagoula High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WLOX
Port of Gulfport urging drivers to make adjustments ahead of railroad construction project
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Kansas City Southern begins a two-week construction project next week, replacing the crossing on Highway 49 south of I-10 near Creosote Road. “Two weeks of work is going to be really bad congestion for the simple fact that 55,000 people travel Highway 49 on a daily basis,” said Gulfport businessman Kerrick Parker.
WLOX
Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
WLOX
Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
Mother’s search for missing Mississippi teen continues into second week
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The search for a teen from Lucedale, Mississippi is still active one week after she was reported missing. 17-year-old Kadence Hoffele went missing on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from Lucedale. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year. With each […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
Two people found dead in early morning blaze at Mississippi residence
Two people were found dead in a Mississippi house fire early Friday morning. At approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, the George County Communications Center received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, in the Barton community of George County. Due to extremely...
WLOX
Businesses bracing for traffic congestion once road work begins on Highway 49
Jackson County authorities receive help from ATF agents with ballistics testing. They are performing ballistic tests that could link the guns stored in their crime labs to crimes in other areas, with Moss Point serving as the focus for Wednesday’s testing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Wednesday morning, the...
ourmshome.com
Once again, Gautier quarterback Kaden Irving shines
Once again, it was the Kaden Irving show for Gautier Friday night. The stellar senior stand-out signal-caller accounted for eight touchdowns for the second straight week in a key Region 4-5A contest, as he and his home-standing Gators knocked off visiting East Central 56-35 at Vaughan-Wallace Stadium on the campus of Gautier High School.
2 killed in George County early morning house fire
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
WLOX
UPDATE: Repairs finished, but citywide boil water order remains for Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula officials say repairs to a damaged water pump at one of the city’s water treatment facilities are now complete. But the entire city is still under a boil water notice until further notice. Water pressure should be restored in a couple of hours. The...
Comments / 0