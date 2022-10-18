ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
Fast Casual

Captain D’s expanding Mississippi footprint with Gulfport opening

Captain D's has opened a franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi at 11487 US-49. Marking its 30th restaurant in the state, the site was previously a Church's Chicken and is under the direction of multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D's...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Ingalls celebrates apprentice school graduates

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- The 136 most recent graduates of the Ingalls Shipbulding Apprentice Program were honored recently during ceremonies at the Pascagoula shipyard. The gradutes represented those who completed the program during 2020, 2021 and 2022. The ceremony was the first in-person graduation ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Picayune Item

PCCC has a new location in town

Picayune Carver Culture Center used to be housed in the Mississippi Mall, but the building was sold and the area where the museum housed was demolished, so PCCC relocated with new opportunities to provide opportunities for local youth of and share the history of George Washington Carver High School. Right...
PICAYUNE, MS
WKRG News 5

New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
LUCEDALE, MS
High School Football PRO

Biloxi, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BILOXI, MS
High School Football PRO

Pascagoula, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Crimes and Consequences event gets real for Bayou View Middle School students

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Crime and Consequences presentation is entertaining, interactive and serious - almost to the point of frightening. “I really just wanted to get through to these children,” said Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper. “Sometimes I feel like I’m being a little harsh, but they really need to hear reality.”
GULFPORT, MS
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Biloxi MS You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Biloxi, Mississippi? If you are wondering where to eat in Biloxi, you are in luck, as Biloxi has some seriously incredible restaurants to choose from, especially seafood joints!. Seafood has held an important place in the history of...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
ourmshome.com

Once again, Gautier quarterback Kaden Irving shines

Once again, it was the Kaden Irving show for Gautier Friday night. The stellar senior stand-out signal-caller accounted for eight touchdowns for the second straight week in a key Region 4-5A contest, as he and his home-standing Gators knocked off visiting East Central 56-35 at Vaughan-Wallace Stadium on the campus of Gautier High School.
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

2 killed in George County early morning house fire

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed during an early morning house fire in George County, Friday, Oct. 21. Dispatchers received a call about a residential fire in the 100 block of Greenwood Drive in the Barton community around 6 a.m, according to a news release. First responders from multiple districts were paged […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS

