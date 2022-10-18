Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
WILX-TV
Both NFL Teams in New York Are Winning
-NEW YORK (AP) - All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants are 5-1 after an impressive 24-20 win over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Jets are 4-2 after stunning Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Green Bay 27-10. They both are riding three-game winning streaks and have winning records together for the first time since 2015. It’s the first time since 2010 both teams have won at least four of their first six games.
WILX-TV
Two Struggling Teams in Thursday NFL Matchup
-A pair of underachieving 2-4 teams face off on Thursday night when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. Maybe, the winner can turn its season around. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals get DeAndre Hopkins back for the first time since a knee injury sidelined him for the final three games of last season and a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs delayed his return. Arizona is 3-9 in its past 12 games since a 10-2 start in 2021. Hopkins’ injuries and absence from the lineup coincided with that slide. The Cardinals are only a 1 1/2-point favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, at home, where they have lost eight straight games. Arizona’s most recent home win was against Houston last Oct. 24.
WILX-TV
Sanders Describes His Coaching Success
-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says historically Black college football programs can be a path the NFL for top recruits, but it is difficult to compete with the wealthier, traditional power schools. Sanders is in his third season with Jackson State. The Tigers are unbeaten after six games. Sanders says more highly touted players are starting to look at HBCUs as an option, but it’s not a balanced option because Southwestern Conference schools such as Jackson State are still “underfunded and overlooked.” The Pro Football Hall of Famer spoke on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast.
Along with Pickett, other injured Steelers expected back this week
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that while quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol, “his work won’t be limited in anyway in preparation.”
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
WGNO
The challenges of Week 7; Saints travel to Cardinals
The other challenge is who will be taking snaps for the Cardinals, dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.
FOX Sports
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
YourCentralValley.com
Derek Carr on the Houston Texans: “I have the utmost respect for that organization, just because of the way they treated my family.”
LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders return from their bye week to host the Houston Texans. Both teams have just one win this season and are a combined 2-7-1. In 2014, Derek Carr was hoping that the Texans would draft him coming out of Fresno State because his brother, David, was […]
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Gets Into Heated Exchange With Kliff Kingsbury
Late into the second quarter, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had a few choice words for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Are Packers eyeing Steelers WR Chase Claypool ahead of trade deadline?
As the Nov. 1 trade deadline approaches, Steelers third-year WR Chase Claypool finds his name popping up in trade chatter. Could he end up with the Packers?. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes a trade for Claypool has been in play since before the draft, and a team to keep an eye on is the Green Bay Packers, who are reportedly "all in" on the receiver.
Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory
Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1
