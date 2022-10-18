ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Blackstone Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.3 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.09 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.53 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations....
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Robert Half International

Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings

Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Benzinga

Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $3.08. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
freightwaves.com

Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook

New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group

Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Heritage Financial's Earnings: A Preview

Heritage Financial HFWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heritage Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51. Heritage Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
freightwaves.com

Marten’s Q3 mixed compared to year ago but slows from Q2

Marten Transport’s earnings, the first out of the gate for truckload carriers, showed some signs of the market weakness that is evident in growing capacity and falling rates, but they weren’t quite flashing red. Some operating comparisons to the third quarter of 2021 were flat to weaker depending...
tipranks.com

AT&T On an Upswing After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday as the telecommunications giant posted revenues of $30 billion, down by 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $140 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.68 per share in Q3 beating Street estimates of $0.61 per...
Benzinga

Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup MAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23. ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Svenska Handelsbanken

Svenska Handelsbanken SVNLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Svenska Handelsbanken will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Svenska Handelsbanken bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ

What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?

Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Benzinga

Recap: Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings

Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $856.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

How To Trade Tesla Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings

Analysts, on average, estimate Tesla will report earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $21.96 billion. If the reaction to Tesla's earnings is bearish, a bear flag pattern on the stock's chart could play out. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat Wednesday as the company heads into its third-quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy