MySanAntonio
Blackstone Inc.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.3 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.09 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $1.53 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations....
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Johnson & Johnson Q3 Earnings
Johnson & Johnson JNJ reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Johnson & Johnson beat estimated earnings by 1.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.55 versus an estimate of $2.52. Revenue was up $453.00 million from...
Union Pacific: Q3 Earnings Insights
Union Pacific UNP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $3.19 versus an estimate of $3.08. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
freightwaves.com
Warehouse operator Prologis’ Q3 beat tempered by cautious outlook
New highs were reached by logistics warehouse operator Prologis Inc. during the 2022 third quarter. However, the company’s management team struck a more cautious chord looking forward. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.73 per share in the period, 6 cents better than consensus and...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Blackstone Group
Blackstone Group BX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00. Blackstone Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
AT&T Beats On Q3 Earnings, Contains Revenue Loss Aided By 5G and Fiber Connectivity Momentum
AT&T Inc T reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $30.00 billion, down 4.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.86 billion. The decline reflected WarnerMedia and other divestments. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 3.1%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues. In the Mobility segment, AT&T...
Heritage Financial's Earnings: A Preview
Heritage Financial HFWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heritage Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51. Heritage Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
freightwaves.com
Marten’s Q3 mixed compared to year ago but slows from Q2
Marten Transport’s earnings, the first out of the gate for truckload carriers, showed some signs of the market weakness that is evident in growing capacity and falling rates, but they weren’t quite flashing red. Some operating comparisons to the third quarter of 2021 were flat to weaker depending...
tipranks.com
AT&T On an Upswing After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat
AT&T’s (NYSE: T) shares were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Thursday as the telecommunications giant posted revenues of $30 billion, down by 4.1% year-over-year, surpassing analysts’ estimates by $140 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.68 per share in Q3 beating Street estimates of $0.61 per...
Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings
Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings
Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Earnings Outlook For ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup MAN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ManpowerGroup will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23. ManpowerGroup bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview For Svenska Handelsbanken
Svenska Handelsbanken SVNLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Svenska Handelsbanken will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Svenska Handelsbanken bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Recap: Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings
Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $856.00 million from the same...
How To Trade Tesla Stock Before And After Q3 Earnings
Analysts, on average, estimate Tesla will report earnings per share of $1 on revenues of $21.96 billion. If the reaction to Tesla's earnings is bearish, a bear flag pattern on the stock's chart could play out. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat Wednesday as the company heads into its third-quarter...
