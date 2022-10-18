ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Carjackers lead police on car chase through Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour. Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot

Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into …. Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the...
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meteorologist Ben Gelber's Storm Team 4 Forecast

(WCMH) - A central Ohio school district is considering a policy which would allow teachers and other staff to carry guns after 24 hours of training. Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 …. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

School bus crashes in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County. According to the patrol, the 64-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH

