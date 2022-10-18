Read full article on original website
Related
The Secrets of Success: How Young Men Can Make Their Fortune
One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. You Can Get It—Positions Yawning for Young Men—Any Young Man May Become Rich—Men Who Began at the Bottom and Reached the Top—How A. T. Stewart Got His Start—John Jacob Astor’s Secret of Success—How Stephen Girard’s Drayman Made a Fortune—$100,000 for Being Polite—How One Man’s Error Made Another Man’s Fortune—Secret of the Bon Marché in Paris—How Edison Succeeded—A Sure Way to Rise—How a Young Man Got His Salary Increased $2,000—A Sharp Yankee Peddler.
The Complexities of Human Love
Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts. Dating apps show us what we want—a relationship—without always accurately reflecting the experience of it. Our expectation that tech will create anything more than opportunities for social connectedness may overlook the hard work of coexisting with another human being.
Opinion: Four Ways Relationship Expectations Evolve Over Time
What I expect and want in a relationship has completely changed since I began dating over a decade ago. For example, I can confidently assure you that my sixteen, eighteen, or even twenty-five-year-old self had a very different outlook on relationships than she has today.
fintechfutures.com
Happy feet
The story starts about three weeks ago. In Copenhagen. Over a drink at Nordic Fintech Week where one of my fellow speakers casually told me that his bank had a spectacular bit of swag lined up for their delegation attending Sibos two weeks later. A Stan Smith-style sneaker only with...
Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today
A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!
Comments / 0