Lincoln County Sheriff’s log for Oct. 10-16

Drunken driving, battery and disorderly conduct among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 10 through Oct. 16.

On Oct. 11, deputies were alerted to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 51 near the 221 mile marker in the town of Skanawan. The first deputy to locate the suspect vehicle conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, a 38-year-old Wausau man. The driver was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and arrested for second offense OWI. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 12, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 8 and Deer Lake Road for a call that started as a car crash, but was then updated to a battery. Deputies were first sent to the area for a reported hit-and-run crash. While in route to the crash, the victim, a 74-year-old Milton man, who was the driver of one of the cars, reported that the other driver, a 59-year-old Phillips man, had beat him after the crash. The suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The suspect was located a short time later and admitted to being involved in the fight. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked for charges of battery and disorderly conduct. According to the victim, this was a road rage incident. Minor injuries were reported as a result of the fight.

On Oct. 13, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 17 near Lacelle Road in the town of Merrill. Upon making contact with the driver, a 20-year-old Cape Coral, Florida man, the deputy smelled marijuana. The deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia. The subject was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 15, a deputy on patrol stopped a vehicle on Highway S near Dean Road in the town of Bradley for failing to stop for a stop sign. While talking with the driver, a 19-year-old Tomahawk man, the deputy detected clues of impairment and put the driver through a series of sobriety tests. The driver was placed under arrest for a violation of absolute sobriety. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

On Oct. 15, deputies were dispatched to an address on Theisen Road in the town of Bradley for a suspicious 911 hang up. Deputies made contact with the reporting party, a 57-year-old Tomahawk woman. She had signs of injury to her face. The woman reported that she and her 59-year-old husband had gotten into a fight over his drinking. During the fight, the man attempted to arm himself with a gun and struck his wife causing injury. The man left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Following the investigation, the woman later advised that she wanted the sheriff’s office to drop the case. The suspect was located later in the day, arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail. He was booked on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

On Oct. 16, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway E and Burma Road in the town of Harding for a car crash with injuries. Deputies found the driver of the vehicle entered the corner to fast and went into the ditch. Three of the passengers were injured and required medical attention. Speed and alcohol were reported to be factors in the crash. Three passengers were cited for underage alcohol consumption. The driver, a 19-year-old Merrill man, was arrested for first offense OWI.

There were eight car vs. deer crashes and one car vs. bear crash reported.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department