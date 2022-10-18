ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton Springs, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.9 The Rock

Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop

A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
LAGRANGE, ME
101.9 The Rock

This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile

Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy