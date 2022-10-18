Read full article on original website
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Drug Trafficking Bust after Several Years Investigation in Penobscot, County, Maine
Drug Trafficking Bust after Investigation over Several Years. A drug trafficking investigation over several years in Penobscot County, Maine has resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the seizure of large amounts of drugs, a firearm, a stolen camper and more. The Sheriff’s Office and the...
Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop
A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
This TikTok Famous Dog From Maine Will Make You Smile
Many animals have been taking TikTok by storm lately, and we're not complaining. You may have watched clips from viral stars like Tico the parrot (also popular on YouTube), who sings and jams out to classic rock tunes, Nala the Golden Retriever, who enjoys adventuring with her human Chris and doing her famous "Nala Stomps", or Steven the seagull, who's being fed by a young man named Arryn Skelly in an attempt to "gain his trust."
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
