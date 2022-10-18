Read full article on original website
Related
Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings
Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights
Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings
East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings
Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings
Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings
Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings
MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
Recap: Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings
Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $856.00 million from the same...
Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings
Snap-on SNA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.14 versus an estimate of $3.85. Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last...
Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Insights
Philip Morris Intl PM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 11.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was down $90.00 million from...
Recap: Tractor Supply Q3 Earnings
Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same...
Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings
ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last...
JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights
JPMorgan Chase JPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.88. Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same...
AT&T Beats On Q3 Earnings, Contains Revenue Loss Aided By 5G and Fiber Connectivity Momentum
AT&T Inc T reported third-quarter FY22 operating revenues of $30.00 billion, down 4.1% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $29.86 billion. The decline reflected WarnerMedia and other divestments. Excluding the impact of the divestitures, operating revenues for standalone AT&T were up 3.1%, reflecting higher Mobility revenues. In the Mobility segment, AT&T...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance
Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...
Earnings Preview For Svenska Handelsbanken
Svenska Handelsbanken SVNLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Svenska Handelsbanken will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Svenska Handelsbanken bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Bank Earnings, Kroger Merger Deal News
Stocks ended lower Friday, following on from a wild session on Wall Street Thursday that saw the biggest trough-to-peak swing for the Dow in more than two years, as investors navigate a series of big bank earnings and merger deal news. The S&P 500 finished down 2.34%, while the Dow...
Earnings Preview: Associated Banc
Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0