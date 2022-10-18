ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q3 Earnings

Lockheed Martin LMT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.87 versus an estimate of $6.68. Revenue was up $555.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Atlantic Union Bankshares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $8.87 million from...
Benzinga

Nucor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Nucor NUE reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nucor missed estimated earnings by 2.84%, reporting an EPS of $6.5 versus an estimate of $6.69. Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: East West Bancorp Q3 Earnings

East West Bancorp EWBC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. East West Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.08 versus an estimate of $2.09. Revenue was up $156.10 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Home BancShares Q3 Earnings

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home BancShares beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $82.48 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Freeport-McMoRan Q3 Earnings

Freeport-McMoRan FCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Freeport-McMoRan missed estimated earnings by 16.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was down $1.08 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Synovus Financial Q3 Earnings

Synovus Finl SNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Synovus Finl beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.34 versus an estimate of $1.28. Revenue was up $82.34 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Q4 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 0.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was up $190.97...
Benzinga

Recap: Genuine Parts Q3 Earnings

Genuine Parts GPC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Genuine Parts beat estimated earnings by 8.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.05. Revenue was up $856.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Snap-on Q3 Earnings

Snap-on SNA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snap-on beat estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $4.14 versus an estimate of $3.85. Revenue was up $64.50 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Philip Morris: Q3 Earnings Insights

Philip Morris Intl PM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Philip Morris Intl beat estimated earnings by 11.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was down $90.00 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Tractor Supply Q3 Earnings

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $2.07. Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: ManpowerGroup Q3 Earnings

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was down $340.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

JPMorgan Chase JPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.88. Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Benzinga

Quest Diagnostics Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Raises Annual Guidance

Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX posted Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.36, down 40.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.17. Sales came in at $2.49 billion, a decline of 10.4% Y/Y, higher than the Wall Street estimate of $2.33 billion. COVID-19 testing revenues slumped 55.4% to $316 million, while Base business...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Svenska Handelsbanken

Svenska Handelsbanken SVNLY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Svenska Handelsbanken will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23. Svenska Handelsbanken bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Associated Banc

Associated Banc ASB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Associated Banc will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58. Associated Banc bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

