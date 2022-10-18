ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

Republicans gain in US midterm polls with three weeks until election

The United States midterm elections will be held in nearly three weeks, on November 8. All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’s casting vote. Read more: US Democrats' gains stall six weeks before midterm elections; UK Labour seizes huge lead after budget The FiveThirtyEight forecasts currently...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Washington

Half of America Expecting Fraud in Midterm Elections, Poll Finds

Despite countless investigations, judicial hearings and forensic audits rejecting claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, just one in three Americans believe the 2022 midterms will be largely free of fraud, according to a new national poll from LX News and YouGov. Forty-nine percent of all Americans —...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters at lowest point since 1994, according to GOP poll

A new poll from a Republican pollster said that Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has fallen to its lowest level since 1994. WPA Intelligence has worked for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin when he pulled off his shocker victory last year. The firm found that 54 per cent of Latinos planned to vote for Democrats compared to 33 per cent for Republicans, nearly half the margin Democrats had in 2018 during the Blue Wave. The number is Democrats’ lowest advantage since 1994, when the Republican Revolution led by Newt Gingrich swept the GOP into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NY1

Here's what's at stake in November's midterm elections

The 2022 midterm elections— the first mid-cycle contests of Joe Biden’s presidency — are shaping up to be one for the history books. According to a new analysis from pollster Echelon Insights, an estimated 125.6 million Americans are expected to turn out in November’s midterm contests. Such a figure would shatter the record set in 2018’s midterms, which saw 53.4% of the eligible voting-age population cast their ballots, according to the Census Bureau.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

What women want in the midterm elections

The mainstream media rightly points out that women voters are the key to midterm victories, yet the media incorrectly defines the issues that drive women to the polls. It might sound trite, but those “kitchen table issues” are at the forefront as women today manage 80 percent of household budgets. According to a recent aggregate survey, 58 percent of women now say that Joe Biden’s economy isn’t working. 

