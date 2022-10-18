Read full article on original website
Republicans gain in US midterm polls with three weeks until election
The United States midterm elections will be held in nearly three weeks, on November 8. All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’s casting vote. Read more: US Democrats' gains stall six weeks before midterm elections; UK Labour seizes huge lead after budget The FiveThirtyEight forecasts currently...
Democrats need Black and Latino vote to win tight midterm elections
Democrats are publicly and privately growing more concerned about their soft support from Black and Latino men, fearing that any marginal move by voters of color toward the GOP — or low turnout — will be decisive in the midterms. Why it matters: With Republican candidates banking on...
As midterms near, immigrants and voters of color being targeted with rampant misinformation
Election deception has taken on many different forms over the years, but voting advocates see a particular danger in the current charged political climate: Misinformation and disinformation targeting voters of color and immigrant communities has become increasingly amplified and poses a clear threat in the upcoming midterms. New U.S. citizens,...
Half of America Expecting Fraud in Midterm Elections, Poll Finds
Despite countless investigations, judicial hearings and forensic audits rejecting claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, just one in three Americans believe the 2022 midterms will be largely free of fraud, according to a new national poll from LX News and YouGov. Forty-nine percent of all Americans —...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
Trump "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong" but touted them "both in court and to the public," Judge David Carter wrote.
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?
Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
Democratic strategists respond to conservative Latino swing to GOP: 'They don't like socialists'
Several Democratic strategists told Fox News Digital that rising crime and the party's embrace of the far left have played roles in the Latino community's shift to the GOP.
Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters at lowest point since 1994, according to GOP poll
A new poll from a Republican pollster said that Democrats’ advantage with Latino voters has fallen to its lowest level since 1994. WPA Intelligence has worked for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin when he pulled off his shocker victory last year. The firm found that 54 per cent of Latinos planned to vote for Democrats compared to 33 per cent for Republicans, nearly half the margin Democrats had in 2018 during the Blue Wave. The number is Democrats’ lowest advantage since 1994, when the Republican Revolution led by Newt Gingrich swept the GOP into...
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post called recent efforts to allow illegal immigrants to vote in local elections a "bad idea" on Monday because it could affect Democrats’ chances in the midterms. The editorial board commented on a Washington, D.C. city council bill that would allow noncitizens, even those here illegally, to...
Media react to New York Times poll's bad news for Democrats: 'It's the economy, stupid'
A new poll showing female voters shifting to the GOP over economic concerns drew strong reaction from media figures on both sides of the aisle.
Here's what's at stake in November's midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections— the first mid-cycle contests of Joe Biden’s presidency — are shaping up to be one for the history books. According to a new analysis from pollster Echelon Insights, an estimated 125.6 million Americans are expected to turn out in November’s midterm contests. Such a figure would shatter the record set in 2018’s midterms, which saw 53.4% of the eligible voting-age population cast their ballots, according to the Census Bureau.
What women want in the midterm elections
The mainstream media rightly points out that women voters are the key to midterm victories, yet the media incorrectly defines the issues that drive women to the polls. It might sound trite, but those “kitchen table issues” are at the forefront as women today manage 80 percent of household budgets. According to a recent aggregate survey, 58 percent of women now say that Joe Biden’s economy isn’t working.
Cleta Mitchell Is Training Thousands of Trump Loyalists to Monitor the Polls on Election Day
This article was featured in One Great Story, New York’s reading recommendation newsletter. Sign up here to get it nightly. I don’t care what anybody says. You can tell me I’m ‘the Big Lie.’ Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”. Cleta Mitchell had just...
Not all Asian Americans vote Democratic – and the political leanings of different Asian ethnic groups vary
Asian Americans voted in record numbers in the presidential elections of 2016 and 2020, as well as in the 2018 midterm elections. They are also the fastest-growing racial group in the country, with the population increasing by 81% between 2000 and 2019. As political scientists who have written about electoral...
WATCH: David Drucker says Democrats 'fighting an uphill battle' in midterm elections
The Washington Examiner's David Drucker explained Monday that Democrats are facing an "uphill battle" going into the November midterm elections.
Why the U.S. House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change | Opinion
As the population of the U.S. has grown over the past century, the House of Representatives has gotten worse at being representative of the people it serves. That doesn’t have to happen – and it wasn’t always the case. The House is the one segment of the...
