Council to vote on Freeman contract Thursday

Former Elizabeth City city manager Montre Freeman has agreed to terms to return to his former position and City Council is scheduled to vote on his new contract Thursday evening in a specially called meeting.

“(Freeman) has accepted the offer,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said Tuesday. “The contract will now go to council and council will approve the contract.”

Rivers, however, said terms of Freeman’s contract won’t be released until City Council approves it. Freeman was being paid $140,000 annually before being terminated by the former City Council in September 2021 after just nine months on the job.

Rivers broke a 4-4 tie vote to offer the city’s vacant manager’s job to Freeman a week ago following City Council’s interviews with the former manager and one other finalist at City Hall.

Voting with Rivers to rehire Freeman were 2nd Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs, Third Ward Councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton.

Voting against rehiring Freeman were First Ward Councilors Johnson Biggs and Joe Peel, 2nd Ward Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Baxter.

City Council will start Thursday’s 7 p.m. meeting in open session before moving to a closed session to discuss Freeman’s contract. City Council then must return to open session to announce council’s decision.

City Attorney William Morgan said what typically happens is that City Council reviews a contract in closed session and then approves or rejects it in open session. But when asked if City Council is required to vote on the contract in open session, Morgan referred the question to attorney John Leidy, who is the city’s personnel lawyer.

Leidy said he believes that City Council “intends to approve any contract in open session.”

Rivers said he needed to consult with Leidy before saying if City Council would approve Freeman’s contract in open session.

“If the attorney agrees, we will vote in open session,” Rivers said.

Rivers said Freeman’s start date will be determined after City Council approves his contract.

“We don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” Rivers said. “If there is a stall (in agreeing to contract) there, (Freeman) can’t start until the contract is signed.”