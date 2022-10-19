ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Council to vote on Freeman contract Thursday

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9aHv_0ie0gvJ700

Former Elizabeth City city manager Montre Freeman has agreed to terms to return to his former position and City Council is scheduled to vote on his new contract Thursday evening in a specially called meeting.

“(Freeman) has accepted the offer,” Mayor Kirk Rivers said Tuesday. “The contract will now go to council and council will approve the contract.”

Rivers, however, said terms of Freeman’s contract won’t be released until City Council approves it. Freeman was being paid $140,000 annually before being terminated by the former City Council in September 2021 after just nine months on the job.

Rivers broke a 4-4 tie vote to offer the city’s vacant manager’s job to Freeman a week ago following City Council’s interviews with the former manager and one other finalist at City Hall.

Voting with Rivers to rehire Freeman were 2nd Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs, Third Ward Councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton and Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton.

Voting against rehiring Freeman were First Ward Councilors Johnson Biggs and Joe Peel, 2nd Ward Councilwoman Rose Whitehurst and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Barbara Baxter.

City Council will start Thursday’s 7 p.m. meeting in open session before moving to a closed session to discuss Freeman’s contract. City Council then must return to open session to announce council’s decision.

City Attorney William Morgan said what typically happens is that City Council reviews a contract in closed session and then approves or rejects it in open session. But when asked if City Council is required to vote on the contract in open session, Morgan referred the question to attorney John Leidy, who is the city’s personnel lawyer.

Leidy said he believes that City Council “intends to approve any contract in open session.”

Rivers said he needed to consult with Leidy before saying if City Council would approve Freeman’s contract in open session.

“If the attorney agrees, we will vote in open session,” Rivers said.

Rivers said Freeman’s start date will be determined after City Council approves his contract.

“We don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” Rivers said. “If there is a stall (in agreeing to contract) there, (Freeman) can’t start until the contract is signed.”

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Board approves development moratorium

Town and county officials at odds during public hearing. During its Oct. 19 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to adopt a 150-day moratorium that temporarily halts development in the C-2 General Commercial district and within the Historic Character Area between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12 from Hollowell Street to Danube Street. Single-family and duplex homes are exempt from the moratorium.
NAGS HEAD, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murfreesboro makes plans to spend ARP funds

MURFREESBORO – Most of Murfreesboro’s funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act will go towards the town’s infrastructure needs. That decision was made by the Murfreesboro Town Council during their regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, though the topic has been discussed at previous meetings as well.
MURFREESBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners hear more on Salt Meadow development

In Manteo, a proposed development called Salt Meadow Landing is now before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Property owner Salt Meadow OBX LLC purchased the four-acre tract June 8, 2021 for $1.41 million. The vacant land is next to the Peninsula subdivision. Access is off Russell Twiford Road and five-lane U.S. 64, 250 feet from the Midway intersection.
MANTEO, NC
coastalreview.org

State seeks input on Albemarle region resilience projects

A workshop is set for residents in the Albemarle Council of Governments, which serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington counties, to share ideas and strategies on resilience during an in-person meeting in November. The Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project In-Person Public Workshop is from...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
The Hill

Youngkin declares Missy Elliott Day in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) honored hip-hop star Missy Elliott on Tuesday by declaring “Missy Elliott Day” across the state. The Virginia native, who is known for hits like “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It,” grew up in Portsmouth, Va., becoming active in her church choir before forming R&B group Sista and rising to fame.
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

Williamston will have new option for overnight stay

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy