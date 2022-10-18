ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
TheStreet

Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Billboard

Pixel 7: Where to Buy the ‘Most Powerful Google Phone Yet’

There’s a new kid on the block. Google Pixel 7, the latest phone from the Google Pixel lineup, was introduced during the Made by Google event earlier this month and released on Oct. 13. Pixel 7 is larger and faster than its predecessor. As the “most powerful Google phone yet,” Pixel 7 retails for $599 ($899 for Pixel 7 Pro) and features Google Tensor G2, an enhanced processor, custom-built with Google AI. The phone is equipped with a 6.3-inch QHD display screen, a pro-triple rear camera system and a refined design encased in a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame (available in...
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
TheStreet

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Just Hit $799 on Amazon

Yes, Apple dropped an all-new MacBook Air this summer but we're putting that to the side for now. Amazon has the excellent M1 MacBook Air just dropped to $799. It's a laptop with plenty of performance for movie editing as well as a boatload of tabs open in Chrome or Safari. Let's break down what makes this a fantastic holiday deal.
Tom's Guide

Apple just killed the Apple TV HD

The arrival of new Apple TV 4K 2022 models means the Apple TV HD is no more. But that's not necessarily a bad thing if you want a less expensive Apple TV.
Apple Insider

Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
CBS News

Best TVs under $1,000 this holiday season: Samsung, LG, Vizio and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking for a new TV this holiday season but you're not ready to splurge on one of the...
TheStreet

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Is the Biggest Redesign in Years

Alongside a new Apple TV 4K and upgrades to the iPad Pro, Apple (AAPL) introduced the 10th Generation iPad. It starts at $449, but for that price it's got a fresh look, a bigger screen, and a newer processor inside. Interestingly enough, the 9th Gen iPad is staying in the...
Benzinga

Apple M2 iPad Pro Launch Soon, New Macs Coming Later This Year: Report

With the M2 chip, the new iPad will be 20% faster than the M1. The new entry-level iPad will be powered by the A14 chip, the same as the iPhone 12 and iPad Air 4. Apple Inc AAPL will soon launch the all-new M2 iPad Pro with 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Codenamed J617 and J620, it will have the same M2 processor found in the latest MacBook Air,
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Apple’s iPad Air, LG’s OLED C1 Series OLED 4K smart TV, and more

Today’s best deals start with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you a total of $80 savings on the entry-level storage option that comes with 64GB of space. In other words, you can get your new iPad Air for just $519. In addition, this model comes with a 10.9-inch display, WiFi-only support, an all-day battery, Apple’s first-generation M1 processor, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio.
BGR.com

Google’s Pixel team mocks Apple… while tweeting from an iPhone

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the new M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, and a next-generation Apple TV 4K. Before the announcement, the company’s CEO Tim Cook posted a #TakeNote hashflag on Twitter so customers could be hyped up about the future products. Then, the Google Pixel US account decided to make a joke with the hashtag, but the social media manager forgot he was tweeting from an iPhone.

