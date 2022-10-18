Read full article on original website
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
NBCMontana
Students celebrate Forest Products Industry Week with experts
MISSOULA, MT — High school students from Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Deer Lodge and Drummond celebrated Montana Forest Products Industry Week learning about Montana's forestry products and the people who produce them. Sun Mountain Lumber, the Department of Natural Resources, the Montana Timber Legacy Foundation and Montana Logging Association hosted a...
NBCMontana
MSU moves forward with eclipse ballooning project
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University is moving forward into the early stages in its Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project. A number of undergraduate students from Montana and around the nation will have the opportunity to conduct science experiments in the upper atmosphere during upcoming solar eclipses. Twenty-five of the...
Montana Gov Greg Gianforte Welcomes Land Purchase For Public Access
This week, Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte welcomed the purchase of 5,700 acres in the Big Snowy Mountain Range. This purchase provides Montanans access to 100,000 acres of state and federal lands. Greg Gianforte had this to say:. The state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat...
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana’s elected officials weigh in on Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
Cover page of the Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal. Talk to the community — and listen. Do a thorough environmental analysis. Pay attention to conflicts with grizzly bears. Those are just some of the comments in the mix from elected leaders in Montana regarding the proposal to expand Holland...
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
Planning The Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, and after a recent study came out regarding who was moving here and from where I decided to take the opportunity to let the out-of-staters realize the reality of Montana winters over the years. Just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into.
NBCMontana
Hunting regulations approved in new wildlife management area
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved hunting regulations for the new wildlife management area near Columbia Falls. The Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area is a 772-acre property located along the Flathead River and was acquired by the department in December 2021. Montana Fish, Wildlife...
NBCMontana
Montana expands energy policy with hydrogen hub
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is expanding their All of the Above energy policy. Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Wednesday that the Treasure State is in agreement with North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. The project is called the Heartland Hydrogen Hub and is...
NBCMontana
Montana Crunch Time encourages local farm to school efforts, healthy choices
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Crunch Time, a statewide event where participants crunch into locally and regionally grown apples, takes place Wednesday. The event is a celebration of National Farm to School Month. This year, Colorado, Montana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming are competing to see which state can get the most “crunches.”
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” is Happening Thursday 10/20 10:20a
The Great Montana “ShakeOut” Is Happening Thursday, October 20th, and you are encouraged to take one minute at 10:20 a.m to practice an earthquake drill. Your eyes just glazed over? The world's most destructive tremors last mere seconds, and guess what? You live in Montana! We have a lot of them, some very recent and some historic ones that moved mountains.
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
Top Experts Explain Why Montana Is 3rd In United States For This
Given recent events, one of the most prominent questions we hear is, "Why is it so hard to find employees?" So the experts have chimed in to explain what might be the cause of this challenge. Montana recently ranked 3rd for states in which employers are struggling the most to...
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
backcountryhunters.org
OCTOBER '22 MONTANA ELK UPDATE
It's 70 degrees today, rifle opener is on the horizon, fall colors are peaking and mountain snow is in the 10-day forecast! Things are changing rapidly in Montana, and elk management is no exception. Here's what your Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers has been up to and what's...
What is the Windiest City in Montana? The Answer May Surprise You
I embarked on a Montana adventure recently. Chasing the ancient pronghorn antelope. A creature that has been around since the last ice age. An animal that has survived giant bears and sabertooth tigers. But, for a couple of them, they didn't survive my dead-eye aiming ability with my rifle. My...
What Experts Predict for Montana Home Prices
Home prices in Montana have skyrocketed since 2019, and it's no wonder, because according to a national relocation tech company called moveBuddha in 2020 and 2021, Montana was the #1 state for new residents. This year we're still the #4 state for inflow, and people moving to Montana has been twice as likely as people moving out. Though interest rates are the highest they've been since mid-2008, that has yet to have an impact on Montana home prices. According to the real-estate company Windermere's Q2 2022 report, the median list price rose in every Montana county compared to Q1, except for Gallatin. As of 10/19/2022, Windermere has yet to release their report for Q3.
NBCMontana
Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods
MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
