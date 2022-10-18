Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans a $25 million facility in the Bitterroot Valley
Ravalli County officials have reached an agreement with an international pharmaceutical company to further bioscience development in the Bitterroot Valley. Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans on building a $25 million vaccine manufacturing facility on Old Corvallis Road, near Hamilton. Julie Foster, the executive director of the county’s economic development authority, says the...
NBCMontana
Students celebrate Forest Products Industry Week with experts
MISSOULA, MT — High school students from Anaconda, Phillipsburg, Deer Lodge and Drummond celebrated Montana Forest Products Industry Week learning about Montana's forestry products and the people who produce them. Sun Mountain Lumber, the Department of Natural Resources, the Montana Timber Legacy Foundation and Montana Logging Association hosted a...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
NBCMontana
Officials search for missing woman
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 61-year-old Zella Dennis. Dennis is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She is an insulin dependent diabetic without her medication. It is unknown where Dennis is headed, but she has family...
NBCMontana
Free Fall Forestry Tour of Blackfoot Watershed to be held Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Chamber of Commerece and Lolo Restoration Committee will give tours of the K. Ross Toole fishing access and Gold Creek in the Blackfoot Watershed on Thursday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM, the Nature Conservancy and private foresters and loggers...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Al's Sporting Goods aquires all Bob Ward & Sons locations
Al’s Sporting Goods announced the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons and will take over operations of all five Bob Ward & Sons in Montana located in Missoula, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, and Hamilton.
NBCMontana
USDA sends $800 million to farmers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing that assistance payments have gone out to keep farmers farming to total nearly $800 million altogether so far. The federal government says this brought immediate help for more than 13,000 distressed USDA farm loan borrowers. The money is part...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
NBCMontana
MDT releases update on Missoula's Beartracks Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation and Downtown Missoula shared that both paths on the Beartracks Bridge are open for public use. Repairs on the west side will begin in the coming weeks when materials become available. Repairs will correct issues with the current west side weight...
NBCMontana
Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors acquired by Al's Sporting Goods
MISSOULA, Mont. — Al's Sporting Goods announced it has acquired Bob Ward and Sons, a sporting goods retailer in Missoula. Al's Sporting Goods said it will take over operations for all five Bob Wards and Sons locations in Montana. While Bob Wards and Sons stores will keep the company...
Missoula city council votes to fund winter shelter; outdoor camp to close
The council voted to open and fund the Emergency Winter Shelter and close the Authorized Camp Site – an outdoor facility located off Reserve Street.
NBCMontana
Haunted House returns to UM
MISSOULA, Mont. — According to legend, the spirit of a young woman who died in 1929 haunts the University of Montana's Brantly Hall, a former girls’ residence hall. Many people have reported sightings and strange experiences. Friday and Saturday UM American Indigenous Business Leaders invite the public on a 7-minute haunted walk through the basement.
NBCMontana
Missoula Aging Services offers New to Medicare online workshop
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula Aging Services opened registration for its virtual New to Medicare Workshop. The workshop will cover the basics of Medicare for individuals turning 65 or wanting to learn about Medicare options. People interested can register for a class on Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30...
NBCMontana
Missoula man found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Dale Pearce has been canceled. Pearce was located by the Mineral County Sheriff's Office and is safe.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
NBCMontana
Forum discusses 2 new levies on Missoula ballot
MISSOULA, Mont. — A public forum held in Missoula on Tuesday aimed to inform voters of two levies up for a vote on Nov. 8. The crisis intervention levy would provide continued support for people experiencing mental health issues, addiction and homelessness. The levy would also reform the criminal...
Staffing continues to vex Missoula's shelters
Challenges around staffing, the lack of a long-term funding stream and a dwindling pot of federal aid still weigh heavily over Operation Shelter.
NBCMontana
Snow to impact weekend travel plans
WINTER STORM WATCH for the Butte/Blackfoot Region from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations above 6000 feet of 5 to 12 inches possible. Valley snow accumulations, including Butte, and Anaconda of 2 to 5 inches are possible mainly Saturday night through Sunday. WINTER STORM...
NBCMontana
Fans square off in Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle kicks off in November. Fans will go head to head to see who can donate the most blood at blood drives across Bozeman and Missoula. Last year, the Griz came out on top, donating 157 units of blood while...
