York County, PA

PennLive.com

17-year-old missing from Cumberland County home

Cumberland County investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday night. Tearra Goodwill, who also goes by “Alex,” was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park, according to Middlesex Township police. Anyone with information on Goodwill’s whereabouts...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Officials: Body found near Hall Manor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:07 p.m.: According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the victim has been identified as a 23-year-old man. Previously: Officials have confirmed that on Thursday morning the body of an adult man was found in the area of the Hall Manor neighborhood section of south Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim found dead in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
FOX 43

Police respond to shooting in East Petersburg Borough

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5900 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 19. Officials...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Police Search For Missing Lancaster Teen

LANCASTER – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing Lancaster teen. 14-year-old Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue on October 15th at approximately 2:30 a.m.. His family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
