17-year-old missing from Cumberland County home
Cumberland County investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday night. Tearra Goodwill, who also goes by “Alex,” was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park, according to Middlesex Township police. Anyone with information on Goodwill’s whereabouts...
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
Police release surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shooting at Lancaster County hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to investigate a shooting at an East Lampeter Township hotel that left a 16-year-old girl injured earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Oct. 5 at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to...
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
abc27.com
One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
Officials: Body found near Hall Manor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 8:07 p.m.: According to Dauphin County Press Secretary Brett Hambright, the victim has been identified as a 23-year-old man. Previously: Officials have confirmed that on Thursday morning the body of an adult man was found in the area of the Hall Manor neighborhood section of south Harrisburg.
Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
Man taken to hospital after arriving at Lancaster County gas station with gunshot wounds
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a Lancaster County gas station suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon. On Oct. 19 around 4:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 5000 block...
WGAL
Shooting victim found dead in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
98online.com
Adams County man cited for illegally importing a kangaroo last month
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (FOX43) — A Littlestown man is expected to pay fines after state game wardens seized a kangaroo last month in Adams County following a tip he was trying to sell the 6-month-old marsupial on Facebook. Cole M. Williams, 19, plead guilty earlier this month to three summary...
local21news.com
Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore
Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore. Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.
Police respond to shooting in East Petersburg Borough
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5900 block of Main Street in East Petersburg Borough around 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 19. Officials...
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
$4,000 Reward Offered To Identify Suspect In Baltimore Double Shooting
Police are offering a $4,000 reward to help identify a suspect believed to be connected to double shooting that occurred earlier this month in Baltimore, authorities say. Two men were allegedly shot by the suspect in the 800 block of Harford Court around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, according to Baltimore police.
Back Stabbing Leaves Man Seriously Injured, Stabber Remains At-Large In Central PA: Police
A literal back-stabber is on the loose in central Pennsylvania after seriously injuring a man on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say. The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster around 10:33 a.m., City police say. Upon arrival, officers located found the wounded man "suffering from multiple...
wdac.com
Police Search For Missing Lancaster Teen
LANCASTER – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing Lancaster teen. 14-year-old Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue on October 15th at approximately 2:30 a.m.. His family is eager to have him home safe and sound as soon as possible. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301.
3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
FOX 43
