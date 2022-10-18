Read full article on original website
Joeanner Williams
1d ago
yes ty Jesus my son was killed in 2015 and i thank god for them cameras, because the young man that took my son life was on cameras, and he still trying to say it wasn't him heart breaking💔😭🙏🙏
WNDU
MACOG looks for public input on 2050 transpo plan
(WNDU) - The Michiana Area Council of Governments started a year-long process of gathering public input for a new transportation plan. According to MACOG, every four years a new transportation plan is created, but this year, they wanted to look decades into the future, with their Michiana on the Move: 2050 Transportation Plan.
WNDU
Upcoming online discussion on ‘Ox Creek Improvement Project’
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, Berrien County residents are invited to participate in an online seminar to learn how the county is cleaning up its waterways!. Andrew’s University will be hosting an “Environmental Fridays” seminar to look at the Ox Creek Improvement Project on Zoom.
WWMTCw
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
WNDU
Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:. The new budget includes...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic opens in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is now open. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday. The new clinic is at the corner of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive in Benton Township, across from Lowe’s. The clinic is...
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
WNDU
Pedestrian seriously hurt in St. Joe Co., Mich., hit-and-run crash, search for suspect vehicle underway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. Deputies were dispatched around 5:35 a.m. to U.S. 12 near Riverside Drive in Mottville Township for an injured pedestrian in the...
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
WWMTCw
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
WNDU
Poll workers needed in Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starke County still needs poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections. Our reporting partners at WKVI say the announcement was made during the Starke County Council meeting Monday. Positions at Koontz Lake, Hamlet, and Washington Township are available. Specifically, Koontz Lake needs one Republican. Meanwhile,...
WNDU
Marquette Greenway Project still needs funding in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Now to an update on an alternative way to get from Chicago to New Buffalo. The Marquette Greenway is almost fully funded, except for the small portion in Berrien County. That 4-mile stretch that runs from the Indiana State Line to New Buffalo needs just $300,000...
WNDU
Largest pickleball court in region opens at Plym Park
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. People gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Plym Park in Niles Wednesday night for a new pickleball court. After the ceremony, instructors taught people how to play the sport. “We’ve been blessed to have two nationally known pickleball...
WNDU
Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
abc57.com
Man arrested after allegedly stealing phone from casino patron
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a cell phone a patron dropped on the floor of the South Bend Casino, according to court records. On October 19, Pokagon Tribal Police received reports of a stolen phone at the Four Winds Casino. When officers...
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for individuals in connection with October shooting
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals in connection with a shooting investigation. The shooting happened on October 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. If you have any information, please call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or...
