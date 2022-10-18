ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, OK

Local groups educate Oklahoma young drivers for National Teen Driver Safety Week

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNVJl_0ie0foPT00

CHELSEA, Okla. — It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, and in light of several recent tragic crashes involving teens here in Oklahoma, local groups are stepping up their education efforts.

On Tuesday, the leaders at Chelsea High School wanted to make it as clear as possible just how powerful and dangerous it can be behind the wheel of a car

“What we have found is that the teens are the solution,” said Linda Terrell, Project Director of the Oklahoma Challenge.

A solution, Terrell said, to the ongoing and growing problem of distracted and unsafe driving.

“They can actually change the future,” she said.

Her group, the Oklahoma Challenge, travels to schools across the state to demonstrate the realities of what distracted and unsafe driving can cause.

In Chelsea, they brought out vehicles involved in deadly crashes, GRDA brought boats for boater safety lessons, they even had a drunk driving simulator.

Walmart even brought a full-sized semi truck to let teens sit inside and get a better understand of the blind spots truck drivers have.

“If we can save one child’s life, then we’ve done our jobs,” said Pam Phillips, the Native American Student Association advisor at Chelsea High School.

Teachers and administrators say the issue is all to real in Chelsea.

“We’ve lost students in traffic accidents around here,” teacher Kate Beck said.

In light of the recent crashes in Tishomingo, where six high schoolers were killed, and in Sand Springs were three were killed—all during lunch breaks—safety experts like Terrell have some suggestions for schools as well.

“I think there’s some lessons that we can learn to try to help students not feel like they have to rush back,” Terrell said.

She said many schools have ‘no-cell phone’ policies, not allowing students to look at phones throughout their day at school. She says that may cause students to try to “catch up” on what they’ve missed while driving home, rather than paying attention to the road.

“Could there be a possible ten minutes prior to lunch, prior to the end of school where you can turn that phone back on and get all of those messages and social media posts done before they walk out to the parking lot,” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Police find and question witness in Tulsa homicide

TULSA, Okla. — After asking for the public’s help, Tulsa Police have identified and questioned a witness to a late September murder. According to Tulsa Police, 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot and killed by 17-year-old Kaleb Pelton on September 30, 2022. Pelton was charged with murder and was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
MCALESTER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa businesses give their take on recreational marijuana

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will soon decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. FOX23 spoke with local business owners about how this could impact them. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a special election for March for voters to cast their ballots on legalizing recreational marijuana. This comes after the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected a petition to get the question on the ballot for Nov. 8.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Route 66 Marathon gets a new course for 2022

TULSA, Okla. — Williams Route 66 Marathon organizers revealed a new course for this year’s marathon, using more trails instead of city streets to help with traffic. This is the first time the marathon has changed course in the past several years, according to Executive Director Destiny Green.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Where to park at Tulsa’s 43rd annual Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd annual Oktoberfest begins Thursday night. Each year, organizers strive to make it bigger and better to accommodate crowds. While onsite parking isn’t available at River West Festival Park, Oktoberfest organizers have multiple shuttle bus stations over Tulsa. The free shuttle service will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Person of interest in Okmulgee murder investigation held in Florida with no bond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A person of interest in an Okmulgee murder investigation will remain in Florida, for the time being, after his bond was denied Wednesday afternoon. Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores for driving a stolen vehicle. Days earlier, Kennedy was named a person of interest in an Okmulgee homicide investigation, in which four men were found dismembered in a river.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. — (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Local restaurant shines during Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd Oktoberfest begins Thursday afternoon. The popular Oklahoma celebration brings authentic Bavarian food, beer and live entertainment to Tulsa’s River West Festival Park for four days. There will be several new elements this year, including seven new structures and chalets reminiscent of old...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
139K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy