Zombies land in Steamboat in ‘new kind of fundraiser’
The zombies are coming to town this weekend with the first ever ZomBe Fest at Howelsen Hill. The event was created by Justin Dillie who founded his company ZomBe just three months ago. “It’s a company that does fundraisers for nonprofits,” said Dillie. “We wanted to create something where people...
Letter: Developing the Brown Ranch property is not the right decision for Steamboat
Steamboat has a massive affordable housing issue, but unfortunately, following the Brown Ranch presentation, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is not the solution. Here are my reasons why:. Once completed, Brown Ranch will encompass nearly 40% of the Steamboat residents. However, Brown Ranch will depend on the...
Letter: Yampa Valley Community Foundation endorses Prop 123
The Yampa Valley Community Foundation rarely endorses ballot measures. But with housing costs threatening the economic stability and qualities of life that make this area such a wonderful place to live, we feel it’s important to raise awareness about a common-sense solution to Colorado’s affordable housing crisis, which is on the statewide ballot on Nov. 8.
Letter: Savannah Wolfson is clear, forthright on the issues
I will be voting for Savannah “Savvy” Wolfson to become our next Colorado State representative from House District 26. I first met Savvy during the forced lockdowns in 2020. Savvy was impassioned to not only open up the local schools throughout Routt County, but she also beat the street to open up our restaurants prior to Christmas in 2020. She voiced the need to get our kids back in school, out of masks and back into the social experience. She also canvassed several businesses including restaurants to understand their urgency to reopen in late 2020. Restaurants and most businesses in Routt County were actually reopened before the end of 2020. Thanks, Savvy!
Letter: Savannah Wolfson is the right choice for Colorado House
I am writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House District 26. Savannah is uniquely qualified for this position. She and her family participate in our local agriculture community. She understands the issues we deal with volatile markets foreign ownership of a huge portion of our industry.
Chamber study shows proposed 9% tax would decrease demand for STRs by 3.6%
If Steamboat voters approve a proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals next month, the demand for these nightly rentals would decrease by 3.6% — or three to four room-nights per 100 — according to a study presented to the Steamboat Springs Chamber Board last week. Slides from the...
What are the 11 statewide ballot measures voters will consider next month?
Here is a rundown of the 11 ballot issues appearing on the 2022 ballot across Colorado this cycle. Three are constitutional amendments, requiring 55% of the vote to pass. The propositions, two brought by the state legislature and six brought by citizens, require a simple majority to pass. Constitutional Amendment...
Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general
The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
Letter: Legalize psilocybin mushrooms for supervised medical treatment
This November, Coloradans will have the opportunity to make psilocybin mushrooms available to treat conditions ranging from anxiety and depression to PTSD. As someone with a brother in the final stages of the neurological degenerative disease ALS, I have seen firsthand how it can help relieve the crippling anxiety associated with a terminal diagnosis.
