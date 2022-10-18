I will be voting for Savannah “Savvy” Wolfson to become our next Colorado State representative from House District 26. I first met Savvy during the forced lockdowns in 2020. Savvy was impassioned to not only open up the local schools throughout Routt County, but she also beat the street to open up our restaurants prior to Christmas in 2020. She voiced the need to get our kids back in school, out of masks and back into the social experience. She also canvassed several businesses including restaurants to understand their urgency to reopen in late 2020. Restaurants and most businesses in Routt County were actually reopened before the end of 2020. Thanks, Savvy!

