Marjorie Taylor Greene thought she was honoring “Confederate soldiers” at Union army monument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday appeared to publicly struggle with her state's history during the Civil War. "Tonight, I stopped at the Wilder Monument in Chickamauga, GA, which honors the Confederate soldiers of the Wilder...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Mary Surratt, The Lincoln Assassination Conspirator Who Became The First Woman Ever Hanged By The U.S. Government
Mary Surratt hosted meetings for the men who plotted Abraham Lincoln's murder at her boarding house in Washington, D.C. — and even stored weapons for John Wilkes Booth at her tavern. On July 7, 1865, Mary Surratt and three other condemned prisoners were marched through the courtyard of the...
25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War
Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
What is the History of America's Silent President?
As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
This Day in History: September 28
The End of The American Revolution and The First Europeans on the West Coast. Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo was the first European to set foot on the west coast of what would become California. He landed near the shores of what is now San Diego on September 28, 1542.
Hilltop
Howard University’s Homecoming Yardfest Garners Mystery and Suspense For Who the Headliners Will Be
With Yardfest being just around the corner, Howard University students and alumni wait in anticipation to see who the headliners will be. The university named this year’s homecoming “The Meccaverse,” a theme that highlights and celebrates the Howard University multiverse and the people of the Mecca who have given the university its reputable standing.
‘Descendant’ and ‘Rosa Parks’ provide new windows into chapters in Black history
CNN — Two powerful documentaries explore different aspects of Black history this week, in each case shedding light on misrepresented or under-covered chapters. Presented by Barack Obama’s company under its Netflix deal, “Descendant” examines the discovery of a long-sunk ship that brought enslaved Africans to Alabama, while “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” reclaims a figure whose legacy was too often characterized as the product of tired feet.
U.S. Mint unveils coin featuring first Asian American on U.S. currency
WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The United States Mint will begin to ship the first U.S. currency coins featuring an Asian American. The Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver will manufacture the coins that feature actress Anna May Wong as part of the American Women Quarters Program. Born in Los Angeles...
NBC New York
The Real Reason the Statue of Liberty Is Green
The iconic Statue of Liberty shines bright green in the New York Harbor, but NYC natives and tourists alike may be surprised to find that the monument has not always looked this way. According to the National Park Service, the statue was dedicated to the United States by the people...
