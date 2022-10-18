‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ episode 2 premiere, cast, couples, date, trailer, streaming, TV channel, watch free without cable (10/19)

Read full article on original website
SFGate
A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick
The deals continue rolling in this week. Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99). More from Variety. Timothy Dalton Cast in 'Yellowstone' Prequel...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)
It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
Canceling YouTube TV? These are some great alternatives
Ready to cancel YouTube TV? We highlight some alternative live TV streaming services available to replace it.
Streaming TV Series Ahead Of Broadcast In Featuring Women In Front Of And Behind Camera, Latest “Boxed In” Study Finds
A new report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has found that women made up 50% of major characters on streaming programs and 48% on broadcast TV during 2021-2022, the fourth year in a row that streaming companies have outpaced their broadcast network counterparts in that metric. “Half of the major characters on streaming programs are girls and women, approximating their numbers in the actual population,” said Dr. Martha Lauzen, executive director of the center. Related Story Italian Content Boom Confirmed As Producers Study Shows Investment Topped $1.4B in 2021, For 37%...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Motley Fool
The 7 Best Free Streaming Services
Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Popculture
Big Primetime Cable Broadcast Change Is One Step Closer
The 10 p.m. timeslot, the home of shows like NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime, and ABC's The Good Doctor, could be a thing of the past. Television executives suggested they may follow NBC's lead by giving local networks back the 10 p.m. timeslot. The potential move comes as television viewing habits across the country and around the world continue to change thanks to streaming. CBS, which airs NCIS: Hawai'i, Blue Bloods, and others at 10 p.m., said it is sticking with the timeslot.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Haunting of the Tower of London Free Online
Best sites to watch The Haunting of the Tower of London - Last updated on Oct 19, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Haunting of the Tower of London online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Haunting of the Tower of London on this page.
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 premiere, cast, trailer, actual release date, time, free live stream, how to watch (10/20)
Inside Amy Schumer returns with season 5, episode 1, premiering tonight, Wednesday, October 20 at 10 p.m. on Paramount+. In this skit show created by and starring comedian Amy Schumer, wacky scenes and characters are portrayed, and season 5 is set to be the most scandalous yet. To see a sneak peek of the upcoming season, take a look at the trailer provided below.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Episode 5 free live stream: How to watch online without cable
“The Masked Singer” is airing the 5th episode of its 8th season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The series is hosted by Nick Cannon, with a panel of judges featuring Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. This season will also feature a variety of...
