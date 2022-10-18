ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Candidates request people stop stealing their campaign signs

It’s that time of the election cycle when campaign ads can be seen posted in people’s lawns, at intersections and along busy thoroughfares. Apparently, it’s also time for political candidates to ask the public to stop stealing their signs. “It’s theft,” said Sonja Macys, a candidate for...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Savannah Wolfson is clear, forthright on the issues

I will be voting for Savannah “Savvy” Wolfson to become our next Colorado State representative from House District 26. I first met Savvy during the forced lockdowns in 2020. Savvy was impassioned to not only open up the local schools throughout Routt County, but she also beat the street to open up our restaurants prior to Christmas in 2020. She voiced the need to get our kids back in school, out of masks and back into the social experience. She also canvassed several businesses including restaurants to understand their urgency to reopen in late 2020. Restaurants and most businesses in Routt County were actually reopened before the end of 2020. Thanks, Savvy!
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mad Rabbit Trails environmental assessment to be released Monday

After a longer than anticipated wait, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service will release a draft environmental assessment for the Mad Rabbit Trails project on Monday, Oct. 24, according to a news release on Thursday, Oct. 20. Following publication of a legal notice, there will be a 30-day public...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Bill Schurman

William “Bill” Schurman, 79 of Steamboat Springs, Colorado left a big hole in our hearts when he passed away September 14 at Porters Memorial Hospital in Denver. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Iman and Geneva, and his brother, Theodore. He was husband to Mary Schurman, father to Seth Schurman and Elizabeth Schurman and grandfather to Avery Schurman. Bill was a soon to be grandfather again when he passed away.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat city staff recommendation hampers prospects for winter sports facility at Howelsen Hill

The chances of a new strength and conditioning facility coming to Howelsen Hill plummeted last week. On Oct. 12, Steamboat Springs city staff wrote a formal recommendation saying the city should not authorize a land-use agreement proposed by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which would have allowed for the construction of a 17,000-square-foot facility at the base of Howelsen Hill.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs’ City 101 program applications due Nov. 1

Between December and May, Steamboat Springs will continue its City 101 program, which brings community members and city employees together to share in-depth insights into municipal operations. Participants in the program, now in its eighth year, will learn about different city divisions straight from the individuals responsible for them. According...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail

The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Independent audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances comes back clean

An audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances didn’t flag any significant issues, with the independent auditor saying the county’s “financial health continues to be strong.”. Including non-monetary assets like buildings and roads, Routt County’s assets over liabilities totaled about $247 million, with about $180 million representing...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Dylan Roberts has Routt County commissioners’ respect for his work to promote affordable housing

I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County

Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Kathi Meyer walks the walk for affordable housing

It is not what you say but what you do that matters. One candidate for Routt County Commissioner says that she “supports” and “fought for” affordable housing. But what has she actually done? Talk is easy and cheap. The other candidate, Kathi Meyer has actually been working for affordable housing since moving to Routt County. She has:
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Thank you for supporting The Haven Assisted Living at OctoberFest

On behalf of all of us at The Haven Assisted Living, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our second annual OctoberFest fundraising event on Oct. 1. The Haven Community Center was full of life and laughter, and we are so happy that the weather held out so we could enjoy our back patio too — complete with a rainbow.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general

The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
COLORADO STATE

