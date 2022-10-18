Read full article on original website
Candidates request people stop stealing their campaign signs
It’s that time of the election cycle when campaign ads can be seen posted in people’s lawns, at intersections and along busy thoroughfares. Apparently, it’s also time for political candidates to ask the public to stop stealing their signs. “It’s theft,” said Sonja Macys, a candidate for...
Yampa Valley Housing Authority submits Brown Ranch annexation petition to Steamboat Springs
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority submitted a petition to annex the Brown Ranch into Steamboat Springs on Monday, Oct. 18, officially starting an expedited effort that could wrap up by this time next year. The petition submitted to City Council has been expected after officials from the housing authority presented...
Sonja Macys’ donations double those of opponent Kathi Meyer in Routt Commissioner race
Democrat Sonja Macys has raised more than double the amount of money for her campaign for Routt County Commissioner than her Republican opponent Kathi Meyer, according to campaign finance documents from the Colorado Secretary of State. Macys’ donations total just under $40,000 through Oct. 13, compared to just over $16,000...
Letter: Savannah Wolfson is clear, forthright on the issues
I will be voting for Savannah “Savvy” Wolfson to become our next Colorado State representative from House District 26. I first met Savvy during the forced lockdowns in 2020. Savvy was impassioned to not only open up the local schools throughout Routt County, but she also beat the street to open up our restaurants prior to Christmas in 2020. She voiced the need to get our kids back in school, out of masks and back into the social experience. She also canvassed several businesses including restaurants to understand their urgency to reopen in late 2020. Restaurants and most businesses in Routt County were actually reopened before the end of 2020. Thanks, Savvy!
Mad Rabbit Trails environmental assessment to be released Monday
After a longer than anticipated wait, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service will release a draft environmental assessment for the Mad Rabbit Trails project on Monday, Oct. 24, according to a news release on Thursday, Oct. 20. Following publication of a legal notice, there will be a 30-day public...
Obituary: Bill Schurman
William “Bill” Schurman, 79 of Steamboat Springs, Colorado left a big hole in our hearts when he passed away September 14 at Porters Memorial Hospital in Denver. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Iman and Geneva, and his brother, Theodore. He was husband to Mary Schurman, father to Seth Schurman and Elizabeth Schurman and grandfather to Avery Schurman. Bill was a soon to be grandfather again when he passed away.
Steamboat city staff recommendation hampers prospects for winter sports facility at Howelsen Hill
The chances of a new strength and conditioning facility coming to Howelsen Hill plummeted last week. On Oct. 12, Steamboat Springs city staff wrote a formal recommendation saying the city should not authorize a land-use agreement proposed by the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, which would have allowed for the construction of a 17,000-square-foot facility at the base of Howelsen Hill.
Steamboat Springs’ City 101 program applications due Nov. 1
Between December and May, Steamboat Springs will continue its City 101 program, which brings community members and city employees together to share in-depth insights into municipal operations. Participants in the program, now in its eighth year, will learn about different city divisions straight from the individuals responsible for them. According...
Former Vail area local is walking all 6,800 miles of the American Discovery Trail
The United States is a pretty big country and Briana DeSanctis is seeing it one step at a time. The former Edwards resident is over 2,700 miles into her journey, which began on January 1, 2022. She is doing the American Discovery Trail, a 6,800-mile trail that starts in Delaware and ends in California. The American Discovery Trail is a system of recreational trails and roads that collectively form the coast-to-coast route.
Tales from the Tread: Museum exhibit series honors local ranching family
“To escape the Dust Bowl in 1939, Dad drove an open-cab tractor all the way from Gothenburg, Nebraska, to Steamboat Springs.” — Rancher Marsha Daughenbaugh, speaking about her father, Raymond Gray. Raymond Gray was in his early 20s when he drove a tractor, pulling the family’s farm equipment,...
Independent audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances comes back clean
An audit of Routt County’s 2021 finances didn’t flag any significant issues, with the independent auditor saying the county’s “financial health continues to be strong.”. Including non-monetary assets like buildings and roads, Routt County’s assets over liabilities totaled about $247 million, with about $180 million representing...
Letter: Dylan Roberts has Routt County commissioners’ respect for his work to promote affordable housing
I have had the pleasure of working with Dylan Roberts since he first took his seat in the Colorado House of Representatives four years ago. As a Routt County commissioner, I have found Dylan to be a hard-working, thoughtful and compassionate representative for our citizens. Whenever there is an important issue facing the people of Routt County, Dylan has always taken the time to speak to me and my fellow commissioners before promoting or taking a stand on legislation.
Letter: Meghan Lukens is too inexperienced to make wide-ranging decisions for Routt County
Meghan Lukens seems well-meaning. I wanted to learn about her campaign. So, I checked her website and other resources. Like many young people she has great aspirations but shares very little information about any real-life experience she collected outside of teaching or what concrete actions we could expect from her. As Steve Jobs once said: “Ideas are worth nothing unless executed.”
Letter: Developing the Brown Ranch property is not the right decision for Steamboat
Steamboat has a massive affordable housing issue, but unfortunately, following the Brown Ranch presentation, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is not the solution. Here are my reasons why:. Once completed, Brown Ranch will encompass nearly 40% of the Steamboat residents. However, Brown Ranch will depend on the...
Letter: Savannah Wolfson will help bring balance to the Colorado legislature
A recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today gave details on the amount of campaign money candidates have raised, and a lot of time was spent on comparing House District 26 candidates Meghan Lukens and Savannah Wolfson. I wondered how that information mattered in understanding how they were going...
Letter: Kathi Meyer walks the walk for affordable housing
It is not what you say but what you do that matters. One candidate for Routt County Commissioner says that she “supports” and “fought for” affordable housing. But what has she actually done? Talk is easy and cheap. The other candidate, Kathi Meyer has actually been working for affordable housing since moving to Routt County. She has:
Letter: Thank you for supporting The Haven Assisted Living at OctoberFest
On behalf of all of us at The Haven Assisted Living, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our second annual OctoberFest fundraising event on Oct. 1. The Haven Community Center was full of life and laughter, and we are so happy that the weather held out so we could enjoy our back patio too — complete with a rainbow.
Letter: Support Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general
The upcoming election will make a difference in the direction of our country. Don’t let your rights be taken away. Don’t ignore the importance of fighting climate change. And don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. As “the people’s lawyer,” Attorney General of Colorado, Phil Weiser will protect the integrity of our state and its people. Please give him your vote.
￼‘It’s snowmaking season’: Howelsen Hill readies for favorable winter weather shift this weekend
Snowmaking is getting going at the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America. Crews at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs fired up snowmaking guns on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, ahead of weather next week that could be ideal to start letting the manmade flakes fly. “We’re just trying to...
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
