Read full article on original website
Related
nowdecatur.com
Sanitary District of Decatur Inspires DPS Students to Play a Part in Water Pollution Prevention Partnership
October 20, 2022 – The Sanitary District of Decatur (SDD) and Decatur Public Schools (DPS) are officially kicking off a new partnership aimed at educating students on the importance of water sustainability and the means to achieve it through sanitation and pollution prevention. Starting on October 24, DPS students...
okawvilletimes.com
Nashville Grad Named to University of Illinois Homecoming Court
A few weeks ago, University of Illinois senior Alex Johannes received a phone call that will forever be a highlight of her tenure at the university. Johannes was named to a highly coveted spot on the Homecoming Court at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The Homecoming Court is comprised...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
wdbr.com
RIP “Mr Z”
It may as well have been called “Mike Zimmers Night” Monday at the Springfield Public Schools board meeting – the first since the passing of the longtime teacher, coach, administrator, volunteer, and board member Oct. 5. “If there ever was an example of ‘I (heart) 186, it...
roadtirement.com
Lincoln’s Tomb in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois
Lincoln’s tomb is in the huge Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. This is a State historic site, not a National property. The impressive structure is on top of a hill in roughly the center of the cemetery grounds. You enter the tomb into a small round room. There...
taylorvilledailynews.com
TMH Nurse Wins DAISY Award For Nursing Excellence
A Taylorville Memorial Hospital nurse wins a nursing excellence award. Taylorville Memorial Hospital says that Nicholas Lavin, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. A patient nominated Lavin for the award. In the nomination form, the patient says that Lavin is professional and...
WAND TV
United Express still serving Decatur - For now
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – United Express is still allowing Decatur flights to be booked through November. In March, Decatur was one of 29 communities SkyWest, the parent company of United Express, indicated it would pull out of due to a pilot shortage within 90 days. However, now in mid-October the airline is still flying here.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Neuhoff Media Decatur Shows their Support at the CASA Great Gatsby Gala
October 15, 2022 – It was a trip back to the Roaring 20’s at Saturday’s CASA Great Gatsby Gala! The event is an annual fundraiser for Macon County CASA where guests are encouraged to wear their best themed outfits and enjoy an evening with other members of the community in the spirit of supporting CASA (Child Advocates in Macon County).
mahometdaily.com
Commentary: Did Mahomet-Seymour really just change the numbers?
On Sunday night, I combed over an article about projections and capacity of enrollment at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School that would be published on Monday morning. I have been collecting data for years, looking at enrollment numbers, classroom sizes, the number of classrooms, and then following information given to the Mahomet-Seymour community as the June 28 and Nov. 8 referendum dates approached.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/20/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Changes are expected to the state’s SAFE-T Act, but what those will be and when they’ll be discussed remain unclear. While several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are holding virtual & in-person town hall-type events to hear the issues, more people are becoming concerned about portions of the legislation, mostly with the elimination of cash bail for some criminal suspects and limiting the ability of law enforcement to do their jobs with authority. In fact, with lawsuits already filed against the legislation before it even takes affect, many believe it should be repealed and completely redone. Lawmakers will return to Springfield for the fall veto session a week after the election on November 15th.
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and DPD Chief Shane Brandel
October 18, 2022 – Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Decatur Police Department Chief Shane Brandel joined Byers & Co to talk about the recent officer-involved shooting, how the events unfolded from their perspective, the Community Action Team, and what police are seeing while doing their jobs. Listen to the podcast now!
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
Memorial for Newman woman after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Newman community is coming together to help after a woman recently died in a house explosion. Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Her home, located at 306 Broadway Street in Newman, was completely destroyed by the blast and damaged at […]
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Comments / 0