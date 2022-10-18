ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis

(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality “discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities,” the announcement said.
JACKSON, MS
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 17

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Quantaze Campell last week, and authorities have shared very little information — and we don’t expect that they will. Plus, a deep dive on racism in rural Wisconsin and COVID stats remaining steady. Listen now:
WISCONSIN STATE
Four takeaways from Wisconsin’s Senate debate

(CNN) — Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson — perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 5

This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here, Part Three is here and Part Four is here. is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UW-Lacrosse. Originally from New York, he was the first of six siblings to go to college. Figueroa has over 20 years of experience in student affairs and higher education. Prior to joining UWL, he was the assistant vice president for student affairs at San Diego State University. Before that, he led a variety of student affairs programs at Valley City State University in North Dakota, the College of Southern Nevada, United States International University in San Diego, Santa Ana College and the University of Rhode Island. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate from Argosy University in California.
WISCONSIN STATE
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Amigo Construction wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award for small businesses

Cambridge-based Amigo Construction has won the Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the small business category. The second-generation company, based in a 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, produces and installs siding for commercial buildings all over the midwest. In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
From Madison to Puerto Rico: Madisonians raising money for their homeland after devastation of Hurricane Maria

When Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin rallied together to raise nearly $100,000 for relief efforts throughout the island in support of several grassroots organizations focusing on housing, domestic violence prevention, food security, access to safe water, and renewable energy.
MADISON, WI
