‘People are just hitting their heads against the wall’: Democrats fret another Johnson win
(CNN) — Tom Nelson can hardly believe it. In just a matter of two months, Democrats went from expecting to knock off the unpopular GOP incumbent, US Sen. Ron Johnson, to seeing their party’s nominee, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, scrambling to catch up. Already, the finger pointing...
Letter to the Editor: Voting for pro-choice men this November
This November, we are counting on pro-choice men to be as loud as the men who have advocated for forced pregnancy and birth for decades. Let me tell you about one such man, Mandela Barnes. Barnes is a lot of things: he’s the current Lt. Governor and Democratic candidate for...
Fiesta Point brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to central Wisconsin
The joke in Maria Harris’s family was that she was the “white sheep.”. “I talk white, I dress white, whatever that means,” she said with a laugh in an interview with Madison365 earlier this week. Always a people person, she worked in sales and customer consulting at...
EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality “discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities,” the announcement said.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 17
A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed 46-year-old Quantaze Campell last week, and authorities have shared very little information — and we don’t expect that they will. Plus, a deep dive on racism in rural Wisconsin and COVID stats remaining steady. Listen now:
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration tonight
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce is inviting the greater Madison community to come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tonight from 4-7 p.m. at its first-ever open house at the Gateway Economic Development Center in Fitchburg. The Latino Chamber has been in need of a bigger building to help...
Barnes seeks to rebut crime attacks headed into final Senate debate with Johnson in Wisconsin
(CNN) — Mandela Barnes, the Democrat taking on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin’s Senate race, on Thursday faces what could be his last clear shot at rebutting the avalanche of GOP attacks on crime and police funding that have taken a months-long toll on his campaign. Barnes...
Four takeaways from Wisconsin’s Senate debate
(CNN) — Democrat Mandela Barnes and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson sparred over their respective ties to the middle class and their views on crime in the second and possibly final Wisconsin Senate debate. Barnes was clearly eager to attack Johnson — perhaps an acknowledgment that the Democratic lieutenant governor...
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
“We lost a generation of elders.” Panel tackles lasting impacts of COVID on health disparities
The lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be felt for decades to come, and some of those impacts aren’t fully understood yet, according to a panel of health care practitioners and public health experts speaking at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit on Tuesday. Panelists included:. Dr. Lyle Ignace, an...
Wisconsin’s 46 Most Influential Latino Leaders, Part 5
This is the fourth in a five-part series. Part One is here, Part Two is here, Part Three is here and Part Four is here. is Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UW-Lacrosse. Originally from New York, he was the first of six siblings to go to college. Figueroa has over 20 years of experience in student affairs and higher education. Prior to joining UWL, he was the assistant vice president for student affairs at San Diego State University. Before that, he led a variety of student affairs programs at Valley City State University in North Dakota, the College of Southern Nevada, United States International University in San Diego, Santa Ana College and the University of Rhode Island. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Rhode Island and a doctorate from Argosy University in California.
Barnes raises more than $20 million in third quarter of closely watched Wisconsin Senate race
(CNN) — Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes raised more than $20 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to details from the Wisconsin lieutenant governor’s campaign, dwarfing what he raised throughout his entire bid for Senate. Barnes is aiming to unseat Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican incumbent...
‘Too Black, too white’: Students of color in Northeast Wisconsin often navigate multiple cultural worlds
When she was young, Celaisha Pipes would just talk how she talks. She didn’t think too deeply about her tone, word choice or inflection. She would just talk. Until a Black friend told her she sounded “too white.”. Pipes, who graduated from Appleton North High School last spring,...
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wins Man of Excellence in Community Choice Awards
Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was chosen by voters as the 2022 Man of Excellence in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. Barnes serves as Wisconsin’s 45th Lieutenant Governor, elected on November 8, 2018. He is the first African American to serve as a Lieutenant Governor in Wisconsin, and the second African American to ever hold statewide office.
Brandi Grayson win Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year
Longtime community advocate and activist Brandi Grayson, founder and CEO of Urban Triage, is this year’s winner of the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Award for Social Justice Leader of the Year. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters, 28, 27, 22, and a 5-year-old son. She’s worn...
Amigo Construction wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award for small businesses
Cambridge-based Amigo Construction has won the Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the small business category. The second-generation company, based in a 60,000-square-foot facility in Cambridge, produces and installs siding for commercial buildings all over the midwest. In 2019, the company was first runner up in the Marketplace Wisconsin Governors...
Latino Academy of Workforce Development named Nonprofit of the Year in Community Choice Awards
The Madison-based Latino Academy of Workforce Development has been chosen by voters as the Nonprofit Organization of the Year for 2022 in the Wisconsin Leadership Community Choice Awards. The organization recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, but just established itself as an independent nonprofit last year. It was previously a program...
From Madison to Puerto Rico: Madisonians raising money for their homeland after devastation of Hurricane Maria
When Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, devastated Puerto Rico five years ago, the Puerto Rico Relief Fund of South Central Wisconsin rallied together to raise nearly $100,000 for relief efforts throughout the island in support of several grassroots organizations focusing on housing, domestic violence prevention, food security, access to safe water, and renewable energy.
Summit Credit Union wins Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in large business category
Cottage Grove-based Summit Credit Union has been chosen by voters as the winner of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Business Impact Award in the large business category. Founded in 1935 as CUNA Credit Union, Summit now has more than 227,000 members and $4.9 billion in assets, making it one of the largest credit unions in the state.
Dr. Nestor Rodriguez wins Community Choice Award for Small Business Exec of the Year
Dr. Nestor Rodriguez has been chosen as the Small Business Executive of the Year for his work as founder and medical director of CarbonWorld Health, which, according to its website, is “the country’s first medically-supervised spa and fitness facility,” combining “fitness, health and beauty with cutting-edge science and impeccable service.”
