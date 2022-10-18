ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Fantasy Football Week 7: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lo8cX_0ie0eEio00

Heeeee's baaaack! Yes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the field — and fantasy football starting lineups — in Week 7. Prescott missed the five weeks of the season with a finger injury that held him out of games and even practice; he reportedly couldn't even grip the football at one point.

And while the fantasy managers of CeeDee Lamb must be chomping at the bit for Prescott to return, the Cowboys sit a surprising 4-2 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush took over the offense in Prescott's stead and led the Cowboys to a 4-1 record. Yet, the team's Week 6 loss to the 6-0 Eagles exposed a fatal flaw in Dallas.

The offense's ceiling is severely lacking without Prescott.

Dallas became super run-heavy with Prescott out. Rush managed the offense well and didn't turn the ball over, letting the run game and the team's potent defense set the tone. Of course, we know what happened in Week 6 when Rush faced a superior level of competition in the Eagles; the Cowboys fell just short of a comeback and lost, 26-17.

Who knows how that game would've gone with Prescott in it?

Nonetheless, the veteran quarterback will return to his team and enjoy a plethora of weapons at his disposal. Lamb, a healthy Michael Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz should be ready for their quarterback to take the reins of the offense once again.

And what a return matchup he gets. Dallas will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7, one of the most fantasy-friendly teams in football. The Lions score a lot of points and allow a lot of points. With Prescott at the helm, expect a bounce-back performance from the Cowboys.

Here's the quarterback position — check out where Prescott and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 7:

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Insider look: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 7

KP here, back again with Fantasy Football Waiver Wire content! This week we’re diving into the Waiver Wire Week 7 Edition. As always, leagues are won with post-draft acquisitions. While, you can win on drafting talent alone, the waiver wire is primarily where losses can become wins. I’d like...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Dak Prescott Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys received magnificent news this Wednesday regarding Dak Prescott. He has been medically cleared to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott underwent surgery on his thumb following the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush started during his absence, leading the team to a 4-1 record.
The Independent

Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’

Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy