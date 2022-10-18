Richard C. Daum, age 64, beloved husband of Norma Randall Daum of Ansonia, died suddenly at his home on October 10, 2022. Born in Derby on September 27, 1958, he was the son of Joan Marie Lakatta Daum of Seymour and the late Glen Daum. Rick was raised in Seymour and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as a Machinist Mold Maker for area manufacturing companies, until his retirement in 2012. Rick was a classic car enthusiast, a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed working on cars. He volunteered as a softball coach for almost two decades with the George J. Hummel Little League of Seymour and was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Rams.

