Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Related
New Haven Independent
Bruce Robert Goldson, Sr.
Bruce Robert Goldson, Sr. ‘Bobby’ was a lifelong resident of Ansonia. He transitioned peacefully Sunday night October 16, 2022, at the age of 89. He was a graduate of Ansonia High School where he played football, ran track and earned his diploma in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951 during the Korean War, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded the Bronze Star with Combat Valor and a Purple Heart with Clusters. He also received a letter of commendation and a Good Conduct Medal for his combat heroics.
New Haven Independent
Richard C. Daum
Richard C. Daum, age 64, beloved husband of Norma Randall Daum of Ansonia, died suddenly at his home on October 10, 2022. Born in Derby on September 27, 1958, he was the son of Joan Marie Lakatta Daum of Seymour and the late Glen Daum. Rick was raised in Seymour and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked as a Machinist Mold Maker for area manufacturing companies, until his retirement in 2012. Rick was a classic car enthusiast, a skilled mechanic, and enjoyed working on cars. He volunteered as a softball coach for almost two decades with the George J. Hummel Little League of Seymour and was a passionate, lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Rams.
New Haven Independent
Count Cassetti Awaits You At Ansonia City Hall
ANSONIA — Stolen from Ansonia’s Facebook page:. Join Count Cassetti for another frighteningly FREE Halloween candy giveaway on the steps of City Hall, Saturday, October 29th starting at 5 p.m. This year The Count will be joined by the horrifyingly harry WOLFMAN! Until then, check out The Count’s NEWEST VIDEO to see what happens when COUNT CASSETTI MEETS THE WOLFMAN.
Book Talk Uncovers Newhallville’s Voices
What makes a neighborhood unique? What makes a neighborhood “iconic”? What makes a neighborhood, well, a neighborhood?. After eight years of research and 500 interviews for his landmark new book about a Newhallville murder, author Nicholas Dawidoff found the answers to those questions in the many individual voices that — taken together — add up to something rich and profound.
New Haven Independent
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
New Haven Independent
Historian To Talk CT Witch Trials On Oct. 26, 2022
Seymour Public Library hosts historian, Jason Scappaticci, for a free Zoom Lecture, The Connecticut Witch Trials, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 P.M. Here in New England, when you think of witches, Salem, Massachusetts is often the first location that comes to mind. In 1692, the first “witch” of the Salem Witch Trials was hanged.
New Haven Independent
Seymour Board Of Selectpersons Names Award Recipients
SEYMOUR — The Seymour Board of Selectpersons voted on October 4, 2022 unanimously to confer The 2022 Roberta M. King Excellence in Governmental Service Award to State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria and The 2022 Frank and Ann Conroy Outstanding Community Service Award to Jenny Rice. The Seymour Board of Selectpersons...
Daycare Eyes Whitney Avenue School Site
A former private school for gifted students may see second life as a Whitney Avenue daycare center — if the city’s zoning board approves a plan pitched by an Orange-based Hebrew day school. Zoning commissioners heard that pitch on Tuesday during the latest regular monthly meeting of the...
HSC Grad’s Alleged Murderer Arrested
A truck racing argument in Fair Haven led to a man shooting and killing 17-year-old High School in the Community graduate John Tubac — according to city cops who have now arrested the alleged murderer. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Police Chief Bertram Ettienne announced that arrest during...
New Haven Independent
Graduate Starts Assumption School Alumni Association
ANSONIA — Calling all alumni of Assumption School: You are being called back home. That’s the message Class of ’94 graduate Nancy Monaco Marini wants to spread in order to bring together as many Assumption School graduates as possible to join a newly forming Assumption School Alumni Association.
Workshop Works Out Tenant Power Path
A Blake Street apartment complex’s tenants are looking to make their union official — as the city’s Fair Rent Commission director works on getting out the word about the opportunities for collective renter power at City Hall. That news came out of a workshop that Fair Rent...
Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review
A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
New Haven Independent
Local DAR Chapter Meeting At The Seymour Historical Society
SEYMOUR — The members of the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter held their 129th Anniversary Meeting at the Seymour Historical Society, 59 West St., Seymour, CT on Saturday October 15, 2022. After the meeting members toured the former home of Katharine Matthies, a DAR member and a well-known philanthropist...
New Haven Independent
INFORMATION
NHPA PROJECT #21 – 023 B. On behalf of the New Haven Union Station Partnership, including the Connecticut Department of Transportation and the City of New Haven, the New Haven Parking Authority (NHPA) is issuing this request for information from interested parties with regard to the potential development of the East and West Lots at New Haven Union Station.
City Pumps Lead Poisoning Prevention
New Haven property owners can receive up to $15,000 per apartment from City Hall to help cover the costs of making their homes lead-safe — while city government watchdogs can now keep track online of how the Health Department is doing in making local houses less toxic for children to live in.
Alders OK Lot Purchases, With Eminent Domain Option
The Board of Alders signed off on the city’s plans to acquire two tax-delinquent vacant Newhallville lots for $150,000 — or by eminent domain, if necessary — in a bid to create more parking for the future adult education site. Local legislators took that vote Monday night...
Artists Post For Planned Parenthood
The poster isn’t trying to be subtle. It’s an expression of protest, and the anger underneath it. That the message is delivered so clearly is a testament to the people who made it — professional visual artists, photographers and graphic designers Diane and Tim Nighswander. They’re two...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Selectpersons Meet In Executive Session To Conference With Lawyer
SEYMOUR — The members of the Board of Selectpersons met behind closed doors Tuesday night (Oct. 18) to discuss a privileged communication with its attorney. Executive sessions are closed to the public and are allowed under state law under specific circumstances, such as talking about lawsuits, specific employees, real estate deals — and to receive legal advice. No votes are allowed to be taken in executive session, and it is against the law to change subjects while in private.
Hill Neighbors: Slow Down 194-Apt Plan
A dozen Hill neighborhood leaders and residents pressed for more time — and more affordable housing — in a last-ditch effort to stall a 194-unit apartment complex planned for Davenport and Congress Avenues. The Hill neighbors issued that slow-down call on Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held...
Fair Rent Approves 3‑Bedroom Rent Hikes
A pair of brothers will each have to pay an additional $150 for housing each month after the Fair Rent Commission approved their landlords’ proposed rent increases — raising questions about what the appropriate market price is for a three-bedroom rental in the Hill. Eddy and Jose Rosa...
Comments / 0