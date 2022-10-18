Five Alabamians inducted into Academy of Honor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Academy of Honor is welcoming five new members to its ranks.

Since 1965, the Academy has been recognizing Alabamians who make a difference. The 100-member group includes six living governors and others from a variety of fields.

“It exists to celebrate those who’ve gone above and beyond to make a difference,” Gov. Ivey said at the ceremony.

Inductees include former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court Sue Bell Cobb. She currently runs Redemption Earned, Inc., a nonprofit providing free legal assistance to those incarcerated.

“We’re working to identify worthy aged and infirmed inmates and to help them earn parole,” Cobb said.

The second inductee is M. James Gorrie, CEO of Birmingham-based construction firm Brasfield & Gorrie.

“In our purpose statement of our company is to build strong communities. It’s a lot more than a job,” Gorrie said.

Richard Myers is the science director for Huntsville’s HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology. Under his leadership it’s been recognized as one of the top scientific institutions for genetics in the country.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WRBL Daily News

“Hudson Alpha institute has had an impact in making discoveries about life, and it’s not just humans, it’s agriculture, plants and animals, all kinds of things important for us to understand but also to do something about,” Myers said.

Sarah Patterson served as head coach of University of Alabama’s gymnastics team for 36 years. She’s also created the Power of Pink initiative to raise awareness for breast cancer.

“In Tuscaloosa we have raised over $3 million for women in need in the breast cancer fight,”Patterson said.

Lastly, Timothy Vines: President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

“We have been recognized for the last two years as the largest contributing company to the United Way Campaign for the entire state of Alabama,” Vines said.

Others currently in the Academy include Nick Saban, Condoleeza Rice and Lionel Richie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.