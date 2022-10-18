Read full article on original website
Spooktacular Fun at Quackenstein’s Car Wash!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Quackals and his friends are helping the team transform the showroom into Quackenstein’s laboratory so customers can enjoy this Halloween experience. Quackenstein’s Car Wash will be Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, and again on Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at select Quick Quack Car Wash locations.
Feed The Five Thousand (FT5K) Celebrates $10 Million of Houston Impact in 10 Years
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Feed The Five Thousand, or FT5K (formerly known as The Gabriel Foundation), a non-profit organization with a mission to help those underserved in the community as well as around the world, is celebrating the donation of almost $10 million in fresh food to North Houston area families over the past ten years.
“Speakeasy” and carry a big drink – Dosey Doe’s newest dining experience opens on the “down-low”
THE WOODLANDS, TX – If you’ve lived in or visited The Woodlands for any length of time, you’ve heard of Dosey Doe. From showcasing nationally known music artists at The Big Barn to presenting amateur open mic nights at The Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar, or making what some may call the best coffee in the area, Dosey Doe has made a name for itself not only locally, but around the country. The Woodlands staple has a grand tradition of providing quality food, world-class music, and above all, great dining experiences. You can’t eat at a Dosey Doe establishment without leaving a little happier.
WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – The little stormcloud that could
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The weather doesn’t typically get any better than right now; sunny, breezy, not too humid, and not too sweltering. Alas, for the weekend, this is as good as it gets. Slowly but surely the sun will hide more and more behind gathering clouds all...
The Westin at The Woodlands is proud to support Pride
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Westin at The Woodlands has announced its ongoing support of the annual Woodlands Pride Festival with a series of events and specials. Events and specials ready for 2022 Woodlands Pride Festival this weekend. 'Join us in the celebration on Saturday, October 22 after the...
Northwest Assistance Ministries Receives Generous Donation To Kick Off Annual Holiday Toy Drive
HOUSTON, TX --The holiday spirit arrived early for Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) this year. As NAM ramps up for its annual Season of Blessings Holiday Toy Drive, a generous and unexpected donation of hundreds of toys from Lesley and Dennis Green of Greens Remote Toys arrived to get them started. This holiday season NAM aims to collect more than 15,000 toys to bless more than 1,000 families with gifts.
CISD Trustee Position 1 Candidate Evan Berlin Addresses Fentanyl
CONROE, TX -- CISD graduate, Conroe resident, and education and community advocate, Evan Berlin, believes fentanyl should be part of the security strategy in Conroe ISD. “We are facing a major safety concern with fentanyl, and I know the safety of our students and educators is a top priority in CISD,” Berlin continues, “and while safety is a top priority it is how the district responds that truly matters,” Berlin said.
Luxurious Indian Restaurant Gives Foster Kids the Dining Experience of Their Lives
Chef and Managing Partner, Chef Jassi Bindra with Kids Kids From The Champion Project. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- October 20 – Amrina, an exquisite new Indian restaurant in The Woodlands gave underprivileged kids a chance to experience the restaurant’s signature social and cultural hospitality. Executive Chef and Managing Partner, Chef Jassi Bindra explains, “One of our regular guests who works with The Champion Project approached me while at Amrina for dinner and asked if we would have an interest in hosting six of the kids they mentor through the charitable organization. These are foster kids who have never experienced dining in a restaurant setting. Of course, we were delighted to host them.”
The Woodlands Township meets, approves new fire engine, sportsfield lights and more
The Township Board of Directors recognized the $75,000 Perk Your Park Grant Award for the Township’s new bird blind in the George Mitchell Nature Preserve. Pictured, left to right, Township Board Secretary Dr. Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, Director Dr. Ann K. Snyder, Township Director of Parks and Recreation John McGowan, Environmental Education Specialist Amber Barnes, Township Board Chairman Gordy Bunch, Administrative Assistant Joy Klumpp, Township Board Treasurer John Anthony Brown, Directors Bob Mi.
Howard Hughes Raises Donations for Nonprofits through Fall Giving Drive
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is pleased to announce its Houston-area master planned communities, The Woodlands Hills® and Bridgeland® raised $44,750 benefitting three local nonprofits through its annual Fall Giving Drive, which took place during the month of September. For each new home sold at these award-winning communities, Howard Hughes made a donation on behalf of the buyer to their choice of one of three select charities, providing new homebuyers the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Greater Houston area. This year’s beneficiaries included the Montgomery County Food Bank, YES to YOUTH and Cy-Fair Educational Foundation.
MISSING: Nadia Lee, 2, Houston, Texas (10/16/2022)
HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 10/21/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Granny Basketball
Granny Basketball is expanding in Montgomery County. More players needed for new teams or start your own team. Granny Basketball is a non profit organization for women 50 and older. Granny Basketball is in many states including Texas. The next open gym and practice is Wednesday October 19th at 6:30 pm at the C.K.Ray Rec Center in Conroe. Granny Basketball is fun, exciting, social and designed to be safe. Come see what it is all about. Bring friends and neighbors. For more information contact Chris at 972-922-4754 or email at cscrowe@gmail.com or go to www.grannybasketball.com.
Houston Methodist receives $10M anonymous gift to expand medical education in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Houston Methodist has received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment that will support the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. This is the first time a Texas Medical Center institution will offer a sponsored academic medical program specifically at one of its community hospitals, which will include fellowships in cardiovascular disease, orthopedic surgery, pulmonary critical care and sports medicine, among others.
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Burglary of a Habitation
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Habitation. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, at approximately 5:24 p.m., an unknown suspect burglarized a habitation in the 300 block of United...
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains...
HS Football: Oak Ridge and College Park Battle for Playoff Spot
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- As the district season comes to an end, there are two top spots already clenched and heading to the playoffs. One is the New Caney Eagles and the other is The Woodlands Highlanders. With fourth place up for grabs this was a must win for the College Park Cavaliers and the Oak Ridge War Eagles.
Candidate Forum for Lonestar Groundwater Conservation District Board
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce's Business Advocacy Council partnered with Woodlands Online to present a non-partisan, all-candidate, Candidate Forum on October 12. The event, which was free and open to the public, took place at Sam Houston State University - The Woodlands Center. Background. The...
The American Heart Association Announces a New Chairman of the Board for Gulf Coast Division
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, welcomes TJ Tijerina, president and chief executive officer for First Community Credit Union, as the new Chairman of the Gulf Coast Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is made up of community leaders, medical professionals and executives who guide the Association to drive breakthroughs in science and technology, change systems and policies, address disparities and transform health care and the health of our Gulf Coast community.
Lone Star College recognized as a top institution for Hispanics
Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked Lone Star College as the fourth largest four-year higher education institution in the nation for the number of undergraduate Hispanic students enrolled in the 2020-21 academic year. Pictured is Araceli Ramos, a recent LSC-North Harris graduate. HOUSTON, TX -- Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked Lone...
