Chef and Managing Partner, Chef Jassi Bindra with Kids Kids From The Champion Project. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- October 20 – Amrina, an exquisite new Indian restaurant in The Woodlands gave underprivileged kids a chance to experience the restaurant’s signature social and cultural hospitality. Executive Chef and Managing Partner, Chef Jassi Bindra explains, “One of our regular guests who works with The Champion Project approached me while at Amrina for dinner and asked if we would have an interest in hosting six of the kids they mentor through the charitable organization. These are foster kids who have never experienced dining in a restaurant setting. Of course, we were delighted to host them.”

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO