Carlisle, PA

WGAL

Woman charged in Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning in Franklin County. Natikia Brown is charged with aggravated assault. Chambersburg police said Brown shot a person in the arm around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was flown to a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Officials: Body found near Hall Manor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials have confirmed that on Thursday morning the body of an adult man was found in the area of the Hall Manor neighborhood section of south Harrisburg. Authorities say around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, they responded to a wooded area near the Hall Manor...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim found dead in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

17-year-old missing from Cumberland County home

Cumberland County investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday night. Tearra Goodwill, who also goes by “Alex,” was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park, according to Middlesex Township police. Anyone with information on Goodwill’s whereabouts...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city. Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
WBRE

PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail

DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man assaults AT&T store employee, Camp Hill police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill Police have released a photo of a man they say assaulted an AT&T store employee. Police said they were called to the store around 5 p.m. Tuesday. "A male customer was upset and became irate inside the store. The male customer assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle," police said in a statement.
CAMP HILL, PA
