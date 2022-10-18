Read full article on original website
WGAL
Woman charged in Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A woman was arrested after a shooting Thursday morning in Franklin County. Natikia Brown is charged with aggravated assault. Chambersburg police said Brown shot a person in the arm around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Central Avenue. The victim was flown to a...
Centre County teen accused of raping boy in the woods, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County teen is facing serious criminal charges after he was accused of raping a mentally disabled child, according to court documents. State police in Rockview said in the criminal complaint, that a boy told them that 18-year-old David Heck, of Philipsburg, forced him to perform sexual acts on him […]
Male homicide victim found in woods near Harrisburg housing complex
A man whose body was found near Hall Manor Thursday morning was fatally shot, authorities said. District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the man’s body was found around 8:35 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between the Harrisburg Park Apartments and Hall Manor. The man had been dead for an...
Officials: Body found near Hall Manor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials have confirmed that on Thursday morning the body of an adult man was found in the area of the Hall Manor neighborhood section of south Harrisburg. Authorities say around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20, they responded to a wooded area near the Hall Manor...
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
Police release surveillance footage from Oct. 5 shooting at Lancaster County hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to investigate a shooting at an East Lampeter Township hotel that left a 16-year-old girl injured earlier this month. The shooting occurred on Oct. 5 at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to...
3-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in a...
WGAL
Shooting victim found dead in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide. Investigators said a man's body was found around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in a wooded area between Hall Manor and the Park Apartments community. The man had at least one gunshot wound, police said. Police said it's not clear how long...
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
abc27.com
One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
Convicted Child Rapist Slapped With New Charges In Lebanon
A 21-year-old man already serving a prison sentence for raping two children in Schuykill County has been charged in a separate case in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say and court records confirm. Preston Henry Lareau, previously of Tamaqua, currently resides in a State Correctional Institution in Benner...
17-year-old missing from Cumberland County home
Cumberland County investigators are looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday night. Tearra Goodwill, who also goes by “Alex,” was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Regency Woods South mobile home park, according to Middlesex Township police. Anyone with information on Goodwill’s whereabouts...
Man gave $9K to fake bail bondsman, PSP looking for culprit
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking for a man they say stole thousands of dollars from someone by pretending to be a bail bondsman. Officials said an 81-year-old man gave $9,000 to a man impersonating a bail bondsman in Northumberland County. Investigators said the victim described the fake bail bondsman as […]
Police identify 3rd suspect in Sept. 25 shooting that injured 4 in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for a third suspect in a Sept. 25 shooting that left four people injured in the city. Kenneth Cabrera is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license in connection to the shooting, which occurred on the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Back Stabbing Leaves Man Seriously Injured, Stabber Remains At-Large In Central PA: Police
A literal back-stabber is on the loose in central Pennsylvania after seriously injuring a man on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say. The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster around 10:33 a.m., City police say. Upon arrival, officers located found the wounded man "suffering from multiple...
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
PSP investigates woman with children stealing mail
DANVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating multiple thefts of packages from the mailboxes of residents in Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were told for about two weeks to a month an unidentified woman was seen by mailboxes of residents in the Blue Spring Terrace trailer park. Police say the […]
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
Cause of death determined for man found unresponsive in Camp Hill prison
The Cumberland County coroner has determined what killed a 44-year-old man earlier this week in SCI Camp Hill. Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, died of natural causes from heart issues, according to Coroner Charley Hall. McLaughlin was found unresponsive in his cell during rounds Tuesday and pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m. Life-saving...
WGAL
Man assaults AT&T store employee, Camp Hill police say
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill Police have released a photo of a man they say assaulted an AT&T store employee. Police said they were called to the store around 5 p.m. Tuesday. "A male customer was upset and became irate inside the store. The male customer assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle," police said in a statement.
