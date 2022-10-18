Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested on DUI charge after MCSO deputy sees truck weaving back and forth across lane
A 32-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and possessing several controlled substances after his vehicle was observed weaving back and forth across the outside lane near the 3000 block of SW Highway 484. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge pickup...
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
villages-news.com
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son
A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
villages-news.com
Arraignment set for Villager arrested in hate crime involving shopping cart
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager arrested in a hate crime involving a shopping cart. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles nabbed near Oakland Hills
A habitual traffic offender with brass knuckles tucked in the door pocket of his vehicle was nabbed near Oakland Hills. Jeremy Michael Saunders Jr., 27, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white 2003 Hyundai with an inoperable headlight at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over near the Oakland Hills development on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s on the search for a burglar
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a burglar they say stole about 1800 dollars worth of items from a gas station. Deputies say the thief broke into a Marathon Station along SE Maricamp Road. They say the culprit stole cash, tobacco products, and alcohol.
villages-news.com
78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date
A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail
Editor's Note: This story was clarified to state Gerald Raymond Dietrich Jr. was hospitalized Sept. 8, pronounced brain dead Sept. 9, and taken off life support Sept. 10. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail.
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
click orlando
63-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ocala around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said for unknown reasons, the man was standing in the eastbound lane of Juniper Road when a vehicle approaching Juniper Pass Drive struck and killed him.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 18 and 19
Joshua Dwayne Copning, 33, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 18 for misdemeanor violation of probation. Bond $2,000. Richard Leon Canfield, 39, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Danny Delgado, 39, Hernando, arrested Oct. 18 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Carolyn Mae Sams, 41,...
villages-news.com
Mom wanted on delinquency warrant arrested when she knew she should ‘not be driving’
A mother who was wanted on a delinquency warrant was arrested when she admitted she knew she should “not be driving.”. Mariah Cheyenne Ryle-Nava, 27, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she crossed the center line several times, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She was also driving 15 miles per hour under the 45 mph speed limit.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
fox13news.com
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A 25-year-old motorcyclist lost his life Wednesday night in a vehicle crash in Land O’Lakes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 25-year-old was traveling westbound on SR-54 shortly before 10 p.m. when a 33-year-old man in a sedan turned in front of him at the intersection of Via Bella Boulevard.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
