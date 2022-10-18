ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVIA

Biden administration invests $53 million in WIC nutrition program for women and children

The Biden administration is investing $53 million in the women infants and children nutrition program. The grant aims to beef up outreach efforts, improve technology and enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the supplemental nutritional program known as WIC. The funding comes from the American rescue plan act of 2021.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A federal appeals court ruled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding as unconstitutional. The agency currently receives funding through the Federal Reserve, rather than Congress. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who helped create the agency, called the ruling a "reckless decision." A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
getnews.info

New Hampshire Bulletin

Hospital beds are full – but not with COVID-19 patients

When COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 433 in January, hospitals were so desperate for space they treated some patients in hallways and sent others to neighboring states. But even as the number of COVID-19 patients has plummeted, hospital beds remain in high demand. On Sunday, the most recent data available, just 10...
UPI News

Proposed rule would expand dental coverage under Medicare

Dental coverage under Medicare could soon start expanding for seniors under a new proposal from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Still, the proposed rules would not provide full coverage for regular dental care, which has been explicitly excluded from Medicare since the program's founding in 1965.
The Verge

Opioid addiction doctors want telehealth rules to stay relaxed

Doctors treating patients with opioid-use disorder want pandemic-era telehealth rules to stay relaxed, according to a new survey. Tens of thousands of people in the United States die each year from opioid overdoses, and telehealth makes it easier to connect people who are at risk of overdose with treatments. “Continued...
MedicalXpress

New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing

The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
INDIANA STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25%

UnitedHealth Group has expanded its behavioral health network by 25 percent "over the last couple of years," according to president and COO Dirk McMahon. Mr. McMahon told investors on a third quarter earnings call Oct. 14 that the network expansion includes complementary behavioral clinical practices that are owned and operated by Optum.
MedicalXpress

Robust Texas health care system does not produce better patient outcomes

Texas' health care industry is the most robust in the nation, but that hasn't translated to better outcomes for its citizens, according to a new report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. Texas has the most hospitals of any state, employs the second-most health care workers nationwide and...
TEXAS STATE
MedCity News

Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services

The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
healthleadersmedia.com

Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care

Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Psych Centra

BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness

BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...

