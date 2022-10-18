Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
live5news.com
Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense and refusing to take a field sobriety test. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and...
live5news.com
New suit against Diocese of Charleston claims assault, battery by student’s former mentor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston alleging assault and battery by a former chaplain at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island. This lawsuit filed in Charleston County is just the latest in a string of lawsuits claiming misconduct in the...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns. Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com
Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
qcnews.com
SLED won’t answer whether agents violated body camera policy in 2019 hemp farm raid
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (Queen City News) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division executed a raid of a Lowcountry farm in September 2019 that ended with Trent Pendarvis’ arrest and the destruction of his $2 million hemp crop. SLED agents came from as far away as Columbia and...
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
yourislandnews.com
State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs
Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews set to debate in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) — We are just one day away from a showdown in the first congressional district of South Carolina. Republican Representative Nancy Mace and Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews will appear in a debate live right here on News 3. This is where it’s all taking place. This is the studio of WCBD—our Nexstar […]
live5news.com
2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
live5news.com
Police called to disturbance involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to a disturbance involving Quinton’s family...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
wpde.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
live5news.com
DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
Comments / 1