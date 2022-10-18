ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

live5news.com

Judge to hear 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will weigh three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh against claims from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office that they are “without merit.”. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Former Lowcountry sheriff cited for DUI arrest

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former sheriff of Berkeley County was arrested Tuesday afternoon on DUI charges for a second time. Wayne Dewitt, 71, was cited for driving under the influence second offense and refusing to take a field sobriety test. Goose Creek Police responded to US 176 and...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies arrest 2 and seize drugs, 5 guns in joint investigation with state police

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month investigation led to the arrest of two men and the recovery of drugs and guns. Deputies say that Justin Rogers, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute scheduled I-III drugs along with other additional drug charges, and Kareem Risher, 25, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both men are facing firearm charges due to being prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.
live5news.com

Beaufort Co. School District employee arrested in undercover operation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has made another arrest with operation “Rock the Boat.”. According to police, in continuation of the March undercover operation, the Beaufort Police Department arrested 41-year-old Daniel Fallon, of Beaufort. According to the Beaufort County School District, Fallon is an employee at the district. He is currently on administrative leave.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms Police Chief Accidentally Discharges His Weapon

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett shot himself in the left hand Oct. 10, apparently while cleaning his weapon in the Public Safety Building on J.C. Long Boulevard. No one else was in the room with him at the time. According to the incident report provided by the IOP...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police warn of laced marijuana in the Summerville area

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for Amphetamines and Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
yourislandnews.com

State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs

Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

2nd person arrested in deadly North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Oct. 5 in North Charleston. Police say J’Von Sh’Mar Rhodes, 19, was arrested Monday on Lysa Street by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and officers from the North Charleston Police Department Street Crime Bureau. Rhodes has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. He has been booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center, according to police.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

DD2 school says threatening social media post is a hoax

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School says a threat against the school was determined to be a hoax. The school got a tip about a threatening social media post and notified the North Charleston Police Department. Police investigated the threat and found that the post was a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

