Oregon State

Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’

By Hillary Borrud
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
The Oregonian

Oregon governor candidates clash on homelessness, education, policing in final televised debate

Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon voter guide for next month's election

A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
WBUR

Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?

For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114

Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
OREGON STATE
