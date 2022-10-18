Public employee unions, interest groups once again target voters searching for unbiased information with official looking ‘Oregon voter guide’

Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon governor candidates clash on homelessness, education, policing in final televised debate
Homelessness policies, accusations of dishonesty, track records on education spending and support for police separated Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson Wednesday during a televised debate sponsored by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. All three candidates agreed that homelessness is among the biggest issues facing the...
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: What the three candidates say they would do to help state’s economy
The governor of Oregon doesn’t have much control over the larger economic forces that determine whether the state’s economy is going to boom – or bust. “Mahonia Hall doesn’t set monetary policy,” said Betsy Johnson, one of the candidates who could move into the governor’s official residence after November’s election.
Oregon voter guide for next month's election
A breakdown of the top Oregon statewide and Portland local races on the ballot. Here’s a look at the biggest races and measures Oregon, Portland and Southwest Washington voters can expect to find on their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election. You can find up-to-date coverage at KGW’s main elections page, plus live results when election night arrives.
Oregon chief justice faces complaint for role in firing of public defense director
The state commission charged with reviewing the conduct of judges is mulling a complaint against Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters regarding the ouster of the state public defense director. The Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability will take up the complaint at its closed-door Nov. 18 meeting, The...
Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement and prosecutors Tuesday in voicing his support for Measure 114, which would require a background check and safety training to purchase firearms as well as limit the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The post Deschutes DA Hummel voices support for Measure 114, opposed by state sheriffs’ group appeared first on KTVZ.
Top takeaways from final debate in Oregon governor’s race
The three candidates in Oregon’s race for governor met for their final televised debate on Wednesday, clashing on key issues such as education and homelessness as each of them sought to set themselves apart in the consequential election.
opb.org
Christine Drazan is bent on restoring GOP influence in Oregon. She now has her chance
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Christine Drazan had been in the Oregon House of Representatives for less than eight months when she staged her first coup. It was...
focushillsboro.com
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Governor Candidates Support Wheeler’s Suggested Plan To Address Homelessness
This week, Portland’s mayor, Ted Wheeler, is anticipated to present a proposal to outlaw unauthorised camping. Early reports indicate that he would rather construct three big homeless campuses. Although the concept has been proposed before, it has never been carried out in Portland. Wheeler, who has dubbed the situation...
KXL
It’s time to pass judgement on Oregon’s elections, and the sentence is bleak
Your election ballot should arrive in the mail today or in the next few days. If you need another reason NOT to vote democrat, consider the way democrats have stolen your choice when it comes to judges. Judges make some of the most important decisions affecting our lives and must...
WBUR
Could Democrats lose control of the Oregon governor's office?
For four decades, Democrats have had a tight grip on the governor's office in Oregon. But the seat may soon slip from their grasp as Republican candidate Christine Drazan has a viable path to victory. Here & Now's Anthony Brooks learns more about the tight governor's race from Lauren Dake,...
Candidates for Oregon governor are on board with Wheeler's proposed homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to announce a plan this week to ban unsanctioned camping in Portland. According to early reports, he wants to build three large homeless campuses instead. It’s an idea that’s been around before but never been done here in Portland.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
Federal judge dismisses effort to halt Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states —...
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
Watch: Final Oregon governor debate hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate Wednesday night hosted by The Oregonian/OregonLive and KGW. It was the final televised debate between Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson before the Nov. 8 election -- and took place as ballots are on their way to voters’ mailboxes.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 2