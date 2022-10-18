The CEO of Farm Heath Guardian is encouraging pork producers to consider tracking their farm’s performance in the area of biosecurity as one way to improve that aspect of their operation. “Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?” will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 set for November 15 and 16 in Saskatoon. Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Heath Guardian, suggests, while we all know how important biosecurity is, it’s easy to lose sight of that and it’s hard to maintain those efforts day to day every day.

16 HOURS AGO