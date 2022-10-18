Read full article on original website
Related
USDA Provides Relief to Thousands of Farmers Whose Operations Are Financially Struggling
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now giving debt relief to thousands of farmers who are struggling to make loan payments or are facing foreclosure. The department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it has been aiding farmers through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. The act set aside $3.1 billion for “distressed borrowers” who are at risk of losing their farms.
Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
Agriculture Online
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?
We've seen some of the highest prices on record for eggs this year. Will the costly trend crack anytime soon?
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
The price of your mimosa is likely going up. The Agriculture Department predicts the worst orange crop since World War II.
Florida's orange crop production will likely plummet to record lows this season thanks to Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday. That assessment compounds an already weak citrus production situation in the state. The upshot: The price of orange juice, which has already climbed to an all-time high...
beefmagazine.com
The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years
Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
CNBC
Turkey prices are 73% higher than last year and might stay that way through Thanksgiving, commodities strategist says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
U.S. farmers receive nearly $800 million in loan relief from agriculture agency
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers in economic distress have received nearly $800 million in loan relief from the Department of Agriculture (USDA)using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh announced on Tuesday.
born2invest.com
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
USDA uses Inflation Reduction funds to keep farmers on their land
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday announced that distressed borrowers with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800 million in assistance, as part of the $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has directed USDA to expedite assistance to borrowers of direct or insured loans administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) facing financial risk.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
beefmagazine.com
Is this cattle market shaping up like 2014-15?
A question received this week was if I thought the cattle market was taking the shape of 2014 and 2015. First, the skyrocketing of prices in 2014 and 2015 seem like yesterday, but that was eight years ago. Second, there are several similarities in today’s environment and what led up to the record cattle prices of 2014 and 2015. Third, I hope it is not a repeat of that time period.
agupdate.com
Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security
The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
swineweb.com
Pork Producers Encouraged to Measure and Manage to Improve Biosecurity
The CEO of Farm Heath Guardian is encouraging pork producers to consider tracking their farm’s performance in the area of biosecurity as one way to improve that aspect of their operation. “Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?” will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 set for November 15 and 16 in Saskatoon. Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Heath Guardian, suggests, while we all know how important biosecurity is, it’s easy to lose sight of that and it’s hard to maintain those efforts day to day every day.
Cranberry farmers fight climate change to protect Thanksgiving staple
American farmers growing cranberries, a quintessential component of Thanksgiving feasts, have had to adapt their traditional methods to fight the effects of climate change. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties to be processed by the massive Ocean Spray farm cooperative in Massachusetts.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: 2022 corn production down 8% from last year
U.S. corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels for 2022, down 8 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, issued Oct. 12. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the USDA predicts corn yields will average 171.9...
Comments / 0