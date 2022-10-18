ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

USDA Provides Relief to Thousands of Farmers Whose Operations Are Financially Struggling

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now giving debt relief to thousands of farmers who are struggling to make loan payments or are facing foreclosure. The department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it has been aiding farmers through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. The act set aside $3.1 billion for “distressed borrowers” who are at risk of losing their farms.
CBS News

Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden

The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
Agriculture Online

‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups

The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
beefmagazine.com

The cattle cycle: It can be a long 10 years

Much discussion surrounding cattle markets in 2022 has focused on factors impacting current and future supplies. Drought-induced feedlot placements, higher cow and heifer slaughter, and lower auction receipts are all topics discussed in this newsletter over the past few months that have implications for cattle supplies moving forward. Today, I want to take a step back and look at the supply situation from a longer-term perspective which is typically called the cattle cycle.
msn.com

Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog

A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
swineweb.com

Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality

Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
born2invest.com

Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada

Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

USDA uses Inflation Reduction funds to keep farmers on their land

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday announced that distressed borrowers with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800 million in assistance, as part of the $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has directed USDA to expedite assistance to borrowers of direct or insured loans administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) facing financial risk.
beefmagazine.com

Is this cattle market shaping up like 2014-15?

A question received this week was if I thought the cattle market was taking the shape of 2014 and 2015. First, the skyrocketing of prices in 2014 and 2015 seem like yesterday, but that was eight years ago. Second, there are several similarities in today’s environment and what led up to the record cattle prices of 2014 and 2015. Third, I hope it is not a repeat of that time period.
agupdate.com

Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security

The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
MANHATTAN, KS
swineweb.com

Pork Producers Encouraged to Measure and Manage to Improve Biosecurity

The CEO of Farm Heath Guardian is encouraging pork producers to consider tracking their farm’s performance in the area of biosecurity as one way to improve that aspect of their operation. “Biosecurity: What’s New in Protecting Your Farm?” will be among the topics discussed as part of Saskatchewan Pork Industry Symposium 2022 set for November 15 and 16 in Saskatoon. Rob Hannam, the CEO of Farm Heath Guardian, suggests, while we all know how important biosecurity is, it’s easy to lose sight of that and it’s hard to maintain those efforts day to day every day.
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: 2022 corn production down 8% from last year

U.S. corn production is forecast at 13.9 billion bushels for 2022, down 8 percent when compared to last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s latest Crop Production report, issued Oct. 12. Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, the USDA predicts corn yields will average 171.9...

Comments / 0

Community Policy