Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty supporters skewer challenger Rene Gonzalez over his group’s conservative ties

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO