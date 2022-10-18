ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty supporters skewer challenger Rene Gonzalez over his group’s conservative ties

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 8

Chuck Moultrie
2d ago

Rene will do a far better job. Will not bring hate against the police and wants the best for people of All colors. Gonzalez..get it? I'm a conservative liberal and have my mind open to the values of both parties. We shouldn't have to belong to a gang. One side or the other doesn't have all the solutions to the health of Americans. Change is needed. Now..pass a law that makes it illegal to wear a mask anywhere. Period!!! These people are cowards.Period!!!

Reply(1)
11
Jami
2d ago

Chuck love your statement "we shouldn't have to belong to a gang." But why should we pass a law making it illegal to wear a mask. Some of us continue to wear a mask for health reasons. I myself am immuno compromised. I wore a mask before covid. And must continue to do so. It should be a choice!!!

Reply
7
PETER GARCIA
2d ago

Racist Hardisey has done more Bad to Portland than any Other Politician in our city's History ....VOTE HER OUT!!!!!!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall

Even Rene Gonzalez, our pick for city commissioner, would concede this contest is largely a referendum on the four years Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spent on the Portland City Council. Voters must ask themselves: After four years of Hardesty being the loudest voice on the council, are they better...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

As Election Tensions Increase, Office-Seekers Get Loose at Candidates Gone Wild

It was a lively Monday night at Revolution Hall as political candidates in city and county contests took to the stage and proceeded to: sing individualized version of The Clash songs in leather while forgetting to strum their air guitars (Sharon Meieran), shake maracas in honor of an upcoming wedding anniversary (Rene Gonzalez), recite a defiant Maya Angelou poem (Jo Ann Hardesty), woefully overestimate the cost of a pack of tampons (Gonzalez again), and liken mixing a margarita to passing a ballot measure (Jessica Vega Pederson).
PORTLAND, OR
Washington Examiner

Portland eyes taxpayer-funded campsites to ease homelessness crisis

Portland , Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) is expected this week to roll out a plan that would concentrate some of the city’s homeless people , many of whom presently live in tents that line sidewalks, into government-sponsored campsites throughout the city. Wheeler’s plan would ban camping on Portland’s...
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Joe Kent Campaign Violates Host Rules of Saturday Debate in Vancouver

After a debate in Vancouver on Saturday hosted by the League of Women Voters, the organization says the Joe Kent campaign has violated the rules after agreeing to them prior to the televised event. The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not...
VANCOUVER, WA
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Biden Visits Portland (and Eats the Wrong Ice Cream), Mayor Wheeler Doesn't Know Who to Support for Gov, and Clark County Fire Grows

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! If you remember...
PORTLAND, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works

Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy