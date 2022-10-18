Read full article on original website
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
USDA Provides Relief to Thousands of Farmers Whose Operations Are Financially Struggling
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now giving debt relief to thousands of farmers who are struggling to make loan payments or are facing foreclosure. The department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that it has been aiding farmers through the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in August. The act set aside $3.1 billion for “distressed borrowers” who are at risk of losing their farms.
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA
The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.
USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Chicken
The Department of Agriculture released a proposal on Friday to lower the number of people who become ill with salmonella from eating chicken, turkey, or other poultry. One major step the agency suggests is to label salmonella as an adulterant in poultry in certain cases, which are still to be determined. That would mean contaminated meat could not be legally sold and it would make it easier for the agency to order recalls of contaminated products.
Eggs have been expensive all year, how soon could we see relief?
We've seen some of the highest prices on record for eggs this year. Will the costly trend crack anytime soon?
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Turkey prices are 73% higher than last year and might stay that way through Thanksgiving, commodities strategist says
The ongoing spread of bird flu will likely affect the price and availability of turkeys this Thanksgiving. Right now the price per pound of an 8 to 16 pound turkey is $1.99, up from $1.15 last year, according to USDA data. This is a 73% increase. Typically bird flu spreads...
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
U.S. farmers receive nearly $800 million in loan relief from agriculture agency
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers in economic distress have received nearly $800 million in loan relief from the Department of Agriculture (USDA)using funds from the Inflation Reduction Act, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Deputy Secretary Jewel Bronaugh announced on Tuesday.
Israel’s BetterSeeds Exports Cannabis Seeds to Canada
Israel is known around the world for its breakthroughs in technological innovation, and it may soon be known for its cannabis strains as well: the first (documented) shipment of cannabis seeds from Israel to Canada arrived at its destination last week. The shipment contains a variety of medical cannabis seeds...
USDA uses Inflation Reduction funds to keep farmers on their land
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday announced that distressed borrowers with qualifying USDA farm loans have already received nearly $800 million in assistance, as part of the $3.1 billion in assistance for distressed farm loan borrowers provided through Section 22006 of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA has directed USDA to expedite assistance to borrowers of direct or insured loans administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) facing financial risk.
USDA Pays Nearly $800 Million in Loan Relief to Farmers
More than 13,000 farmers woke up with a surprise this week: A portion of their USDA-supplied loans have been wiped out, paid off with funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The USDA announced on Tuesday that the agency proactively resolved the debt for thousands of farmers, paying out nearly $800 million in total.
USDA recalls over 4,000 pounds of pork fritters that may contain plastic
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of raw cubed pork fritters that may contain pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The recall was initiated after the company received two complaints from restaurant employees who...
Is this cattle market shaping up like 2014-15?
A question received this week was if I thought the cattle market was taking the shape of 2014 and 2015. First, the skyrocketing of prices in 2014 and 2015 seem like yesterday, but that was eight years ago. Second, there are several similarities in today’s environment and what led up to the record cattle prices of 2014 and 2015. Third, I hope it is not a repeat of that time period.
Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security
The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree want organic milk giant to do more for Maine dairy farms
When Horizon Organic stopped buying milk from nearly 90 Northeastern dairy farmers last year, it pledged investments to help the industry. But U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree say the company has not followed through. The representatives, along with their House colleague U.S. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont, outlined...
