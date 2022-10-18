Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment
Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning. Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital...
Tv20detroit.com
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after 17-year-old shot, dumped on side of I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Her body was found on the side of I-94 in St. Clair Shores nearly a week ago. Michigan State Police say the teen was shot in the head and then dumped there.
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing, vulnerable man with PTSD
Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37, was last seen on October 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he walked away from his residence in Southfield. Harris, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and ten inches tall and weighs approximately...
Tv20detroit.com
Man shot multiple times by stranger upset over where he parked on public street in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — "I didn't know he was dead angry about me parking in front of a tree," said the victim in a shooting that Taylor police are calling "unprovoked." That victim, we're calling J.D., does not want his real name used or his face shown because he has no idea who the man is who shot him.
Tv20detroit.com
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on city's east side targeted by intruders who may have been after the dogs
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a break-in at Detroit Dog Rescue's shelter on the city's east side overnight. Evidence left at the scene points to intruders looking to steal some of the dogs. The non-profit's executive director Kristina Rinaldi said, at first, she and members of her...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Standoff with woman who reportedly stabbed boyfriend ends peacefully
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation at a home Wednesday has ended peacefully after more than eight hours. Police say they were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue on a report of domestic violence. A woman, who reportedly is...
Tv20detroit.com
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
Tv20detroit.com
Alleged assault at Huron high involving JV football players under investigation
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two separate investigations are underway by Ann Arbor police and Ann Arbor Public Schools involving an alleged assault on a 15-year-old student and football player. Video evidence shot on a cell phone is now also under review. “This involves how frequent this practice is....
Tv20detroit.com
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found. Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home. Dietrich, who...
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigate possible attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods
The Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction and assault of a man on Sunday night. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van in the 2100 block of Lennon St. That's just off Vernier Ave. between Mack Ave. and I-94.
Tv20detroit.com
Children charged with making school threats on the rise in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On November 30th last year, investigators say a 15-year-old student carried out a plot at Oxford High School, shooting eleven people. Students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling lost their lives. “It is one thing to talk about this problem...
Tv20detroit.com
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is one of three cities in the world to get its own city-themed Air Jordans. Detroiters have been able to buy them, but starting Friday, the shoes go on sale globally. Over 100 eighth graders at Pontiac Middle School received their very own pairs...
Tv20detroit.com
A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends
(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit seeking photographers to capture murals in the city for interactive map
The City of Detroit has murals spread throughout, and now, officials are looking to get pictures of every mural in the city. The city's department of arts, culture & entrepreneurship is seeking mural hunters to help document all of the murals in the city. Officials are looking for photographers and...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
Tv20detroit.com
Bishop Charles Ellis works to help young men aging out of foster care in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are more than 10,000 children in foster care in Michigan. Once they become adults and age out of the system many become homeless or worse. And now, with the cold ushering in for the soon-to-be winter season, they need help now more than ever. Carolyn...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: We warm this weekend after a chilly start Friday
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Wind chills in the low 30s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a morning low of 50° and an afternoon high of 72°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
Tv20detroit.com
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
