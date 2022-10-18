ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2-year-old boy stabbed by grandma inside Detroit apartment

Detroit police say a 2-year-old boy was stabbed by his grandmother inside an apartment on Thursday morning. Police were called to the St. Antoine Garden apartments near I-75 and I-94 around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say the 56-year-old grandmother stabbed the 2-year-old boy. The child was taken to the hospital...
DETROIT, MI
Southfield police searching for missing, vulnerable man with PTSD

Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Jonathan Morgan Harris, 37, was last seen on October 19 at approximately 2:00 a.m. when he walked away from his residence in Southfield. Harris, a black male, is approximately 5 feet and ten inches tall and weighs approximately...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Barricaded gunman situation in Detroit ends after nearly 11 hours

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The barricaded gunman situation on Plainview Avenue near Wadsworth Avenue in Detroit has ended after an hours-long standoff. It started around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities had been outside of the Plainview Avenue home following calls of a domestic violence incident from inside the home. Just...
DETROIT, MI
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found. Dana Dietrich, 50, was last seen Thursday around 3:15 p.m. on Edgevale Drive near Secor Road in Lambertville when she left her home. Dietrich, who...
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
Police investigate possible attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods

The Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction and assault of a man on Sunday night. Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van in the 2100 block of Lennon St. That's just off Vernier Ave. between Mack Ave. and I-94.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
Pontiac Middle School students receive free Detroit-themed Air Jordans

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit is one of three cities in the world to get its own city-themed Air Jordans. Detroiters have been able to buy them, but starting Friday, the shoes go on sale globally. Over 100 eighth graders at Pontiac Middle School received their very own pairs...
PONTIAC, MI
A haunted car wash is coming to metro Detroit for the next two weekends

(WXYZ) — You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash. Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country but is based in West Michigan, will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends.
LAKE ORION, MI
Detroit to host Halloween in the D activities throughout the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit to host Halloween in the D with family-friendly, fun activities across the city from October 29-31. The Department of Neighborhoods initiative still needs sponsors, candy donations and volunteers for events, Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat locations at Detroit police stations and fire stations.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: We warm this weekend after a chilly start Friday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Wind chills in the low 30s. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 65°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a morning low of 50° and an afternoon high of 72°. Wind: SSW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
MICHIGAN STATE

