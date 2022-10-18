Read full article on original website
kafe.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
Gov. Jay Inslee tours Tacoma Public Schools' Healthcare Academy
TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee took a tour of Mount Tahoma High School Wednesday morning to look at how Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) is bringing healthcare resources directly to students, thanks to a partnership with Multicare. The district partnered with Multicare to open up a healthcare clinic on...
Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
Orting School Board director resigns after being charged for involvement in Capitol riot
ORTING, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Oct. 12 after Rick Slaughter was arrested and charged. Rick Slaughter resigned from the Orting School Board of Directors Wednesday after previously being arrested and charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Slaughter and his stepson,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth
King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
thejoltnews.com
Former Olympia council member: Focus on items essential to public
Former Olympia council member Karen Messmer expressed support for the plans to put city staff members for climate work but said additional staff in the Climate Program is not the only effort the community needs to reduce gas emissions. "Since motorized transportation is a large part of our community emissions,...
Kent ordinance bans camping outside designated camping area
Another Pacific Northwest community has increased restrictions for homeless encampments, making it easier for sweeps and cleanups to occur, with the Kent City Council voting 6-0 Monday night to enact new rules banning public camping. This new ordinance adds to the list of places people may not set up camp...
thejoltnews.com
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
MyNorthwest.com
Orting School Board member resigns after Jan. 6 riot charges
The Orting School Board member who was arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building has resigned from his position on the board. Richard Slaughter, 40, and his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, aged 20, were both charged in Tacoma federal court Oct....
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County may end warrant checks on jail visitors, union sounds the alarm
King County may end criminal warrant checks on jail visitors in the latest move to assuage criminal justice reform activists. But the King County Corrections Guild (KCCG) is sounding the alarm, warning this is dangerous. When visitors come to the jail, corrections officers check them for arrest warrants for criminal...
thejoltnews.com
Update on proposed expansion Thurston Board of County Commissioners
Thurston County Commissioner Carolina Mejia and County Manager Ramiro Chavez updated the Lacey City Council on the proposed expansion of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) during the council’s work session on October 13. If the ballot proposition receives majority voter approval in the November 8 elections, the BOCC...
knkx.org
How four Tacoma police officers arrived at the street corner where Manny Ellis died
The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020. KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Will James joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about...
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
MyNorthwest.com
King County prosecutor candidate calls pursuit laws ‘outrageous’
Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is a candidate for King County prosecutor. As part of his platform, he said we need to address flawed pursuit laws. Ferrell is facing Leesa Manion, Chief of Staff at the prosecutor’s office. Manion will be on KIRO Newsradio Thursday. Dori: Candidate for King...
