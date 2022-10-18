ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 4

Related
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Gov. Jay Inslee tours Tacoma Public Schools' Healthcare Academy

TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee took a tour of Mount Tahoma High School Wednesday morning to look at how Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) is bringing healthcare resources directly to students, thanks to a partnership with Multicare. The district partnered with Multicare to open up a healthcare clinic on...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Activists act like smoky air hurts homeless, but not fentanyl or meth

King County officials rushed to bring the homeless to an “air-quality center” because it’s unhealthy to breathe the smoky air. Yet, these same officials enable the homeless to live in human waste and to smoke fentanyl or meth. This is backward thinking. The Bolt Creek Fire continues...
thejoltnews.com

Former Olympia council member: Focus on items essential to public

Former Olympia council member Karen Messmer expressed support for the plans to put city staff members for climate work but said additional staff in the Climate Program is not the only effort the community needs to reduce gas emissions. "Since motorized transportation is a large part of our community emissions,...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Kent ordinance bans camping outside designated camping area

Another Pacific Northwest community has increased restrictions for homeless encampments, making it easier for sweeps and cleanups to occur, with the Kent City Council voting 6-0 Monday night to enact new rules banning public camping. This new ordinance adds to the list of places people may not set up camp...
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

County denies having hand in airport selection process

Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Orting School Board member resigns after Jan. 6 riot charges

The Orting School Board member who was arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building has resigned from his position on the board. Richard Slaughter, 40, and his stepson, Caden Paul Gottfried, aged 20, were both charged in Tacoma federal court Oct....
ORTING, WA
thejoltnews.com

Update on proposed expansion Thurston Board of County Commissioners

Thurston County Commissioner Carolina Mejia and County Manager Ramiro Chavez updated the Lacey City Council on the proposed expansion of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) during the council’s work session on October 13. If the ballot proposition receives majority voter approval in the November 8 elections, the BOCC...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy