Fox17
Police: 1 arrested after Kentwood domestic emergency
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a “domestic situation” in Kentwood Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, police were called to a house on Hickory Hill Court after hearing complaints about shots fired. Police say they talked with the caller on scene and realized one person...
One arrested after standoff in Kentwood
One person was arrested in Kentwood after a 'domestic situation' and a standoff on Thursday.
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
Grand Rapids Police: Drunk driver dragged bicyclist for more than a mile in deadly hit-skip
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Court documents filed against a Grand Rapids man share details about how detectives connected him to the deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. Trevon Poe, 27, is charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) causing death as well as leaving the scene of the accident during...
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday, police said Thursday.
Lansing police need help in solving cold case homicide
The Lansing Police Department needs help solving a 2004 homicide and finding two men with warrants.
Driver arrested, charged in Grand Rapids fatal crash
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have arrested a 27-year-old man they believe was the driver involved in a crash over the summer that resulted in the death of another man. The suspect faces single counts of reckless driving causing death, and driving while license suspended causing death. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press is not naming the man, pending his arraignment in Kent County District Court.
Fox17
17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped...
Wyoming gas station worker hurt by man throwing objects, police looking for suspect
WYOMING, MI -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly began throwing objects inside of a Wyoming gas station, hitting and injuring an employee. Wyoming police said a party bus stopped at the Citgo station, 800 Burton Street SW, about 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9. A man from the bus...
14 drug dealers arrested in Heartside Park operation
In a months-long investigation and operation, GRPD says officers arrested 14 people who exclusively dealt drugs at Heartside Park.
wgvunews.org
GRPD says driver of fatal hit-and-run 'intoxicated' at the time and will be charged
Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that a bicyclist has died after being dragged for several blocks in a hit-and-run, while the driver of the vehicle has been charged in the biker’s death. Authorities Wednesday said that 30-year-old Gurcharan Sikh Singh died in the hospital after witnesses found him lying...
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
Van dragged man mile-and-half in suspected drunken driving crash, left ‘blood trail,’ records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A suspected drunken driver dragged a bicyclist an estimated mile-and-a-half, leaving a blood trail, and later told police he knew he was in a crash, according to court records. Trevon Dylan Poe, 27, was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Grand Rapids District Court on two 15-year...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks to expand explosive training facility
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — People along Nazareth Road in Kalamazoo County spoke out against a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety request to use land near them as an explosives training facility and disposal site. The city of Kalamazoo sent a notice to neighbors living within 300 feet of the...
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer ordered to stand trial
There is enough evidence to send a man to trial after he shot and injured an anti-abortion volunteer in September, a judge decided Wednesday.
