Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season

Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge

If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.

