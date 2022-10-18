Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Kyrie Irving expresses some regret over asking for trade from Cavs and joining rival Celtics
As Cleveland Cavaliers fans look forward to what they hope will be an incredibly positive and exciting 2022-23 NBA season, it appears that one former Cavs star is looking back. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving recently sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania to talk about life, basketball and more. Interestingly,...
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans prove to be the real Big 3 in win over the Nets
Zion Williamson made his first regular-season appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans since May of 2021 when the former No.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
thecomeback.com
Kyrie Irving has blunt message for Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets‘ season-opening game did not go according to plan on Wednesday night as the team fell to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 130-108. While the team looked rusty and struggled in several areas, one issue in the game was Ben Simmons, who fouled out after scoring just four points in the game, and Kyrie Irving wasn’t happy about it.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
Kyrie Irving thinks Nets got better following Kevin Durant trade request
Despite the Brooklyn Nets ending their NBA preseason with two victories, reporters are still wondering how the team’s culture shifted following Kevin Durant’s trade request, guard Kyrie Irving thinks they improved. In an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving discussed the situation and how the team’s...
NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Close Loss Against Clippers: "Imagine Losing To Your Lil Bro"
After their close loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in their home opener, NBA fans roasted the Los Angeles Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
