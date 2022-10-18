Read full article on original website
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Samsung Galaxy S23: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
Samsung's next flagship Galaxy phones are tipped to launch in early 2023. Join us for a look at all the latest rumours, leaks and news.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
The gorgeous 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet is $350 off for Prime Day
The Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung was easily one of our favorite Android tablets when it was released, and it's a stellar deal thanks to some steep Prime Day savings on Amazon. If you're looking for a large 12.4-inch tablet with plenty of power for work and play, it's hard to go wrong with this Galaxy Tab S7+.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications leak online
The Galaxy S23 may be several months away from releasing, but numerous details about the device have already emerged online. For example, @OnLeaks shared CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S23 last month. Seemingly, Samsung has decided to adopt the camera design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra across the entire Galaxy S23 series, although @UniverseIce has cast doubts about the authenticity of @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak purports to Samsung moving away from symmetrical display bezel motif
Earlier this month, @UniverseIce declared that renders of the Galaxy S23 Ultra shared by @OnLeaks were not correct. Instead, the former alleged that Samsung had settled on making fewer changes from the Galaxy S22 Ultra than @OnLeaks implied would be the case. Subsequently, @UniverseIce asserted that people should wait for Samsung to release the Galaxy S23 Ultra rather than picking up the Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite their similarities.
An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box has sold for more than $39,000 at auction
The first-generation iPhone from 2007 just sold at auction for more than 65 times its original retail price when it first came out.
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra Won't Offer Faster Charging: Tipster
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than their predecessors, it seems. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He went to Twitter to say that both devices will peak at 45W. The Galaxy S23+ & S23 Ultra won’t offer faster charging than...
TechRadar
Don't buy the new iPad, the 4th-gen iPad Air is way better
On October 18, Apple dropped a trio of new iPads and although the M2-powered iPad Pro was the star of this announcement, the company also introduced a landmark base iPad that bids farewell to the home button and Lightning port. The only thing is, the company did that already, and better, about two years ago.
Samsung 990 Pro review: The fastest SSD for unthrottled gaming
There's no PCIe Gen 5 support, but Samsung still delivers impressive chart-topping performance with its latest 990 Pro flagship SSD.
Phone Arena
Watch Motorola's concept rollable phone expand vertically from a 4-inch to a 6.5-inch screen
LG was on the verge of releasing the first rollable handset before the company decided to exit the smartphone business in April 2021. Last month, a nearly finished unit was reviewed on YouTube by a Korean gentleman who showed how the 6.8-inch screen on the device expanded to a 7.4-inch display. Samsung is reportedly working on a rollable phone and now Motorola has announced a rollable phone concept.
Android Headlines
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
Samsung Galaxy S23 sounds less appealing after full specs leak
The new flagship Android phone looks remarkably similar the Samsung Galaxy S22
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of October 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals first smartphones to receive MIUI 14 with Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 global builds also exposed
According to Xiaomiui, Xiaomi has already started testing MIUI on two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphones. Thought to be the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, the pair are rumoured to be on target for a November release in China. However, it remains to be seen when Xiaomi will launch either smartphone globally. For reference, the build numbers for both devices are as follows:
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Specs Leak Points to Faster Performance and (Hopefully) Better Battery Life
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is only a few months away, and the leaks have begun. The latest information includes an overview of the phone's key specs and some early benchmark tests. It points to faster performance and possible improvements in battery life, but otherwise, the S23 seems set to be quite similar to the S22. Let's take a closer look.
Android Headlines
Why The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Is The Perfect Mid-Range Phone
Samsung’s newest Galaxy phone, the A53 5G, is set to hit shelves this month. The phone has some pretty impressive specs for a mid-range device, but how does it hold up in real life? Read on for our review of the Galaxy A53 5G in terms of camera and design.
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 all-time low $209 off, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro $500, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB at $209 off. Then lock in some of the best pricing yet on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, thanks to a $150 discount. Lastly, Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500 to wrap up the savings. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Samsung 990 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Samsung's 2TB 990 PRO is without question the best-performing flash-based consumer SSD in the world; nothing else is...
