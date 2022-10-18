ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting

The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Millage would overhaul City of Roosevelt Park's 70-year-old playgrounds

This November, Muskegon County residents in Roosevelt Park will be asked to consider a new millage that, if approved, would overhaul the city’s seven area playgrounds. Roosevelt Park city officials say, the seven greenspaces currently offered to the community are in desperate need of upgrades, as several of the parks still have playground equipment that is over 70 years old.

