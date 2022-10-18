Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
Federal funds could triple the impact of Michigan’s Weatherization Assistance Program
The new federal funds have been released and will be available to local weatherization operators on November first. Eligibility is based on household income and home condition. Michigan is getting more federal funding towards its Weatherization Assistance Program. The state Department of Health and Human Services said the money could...
State, businesses call awareness to innovative child care funding model
Michigan launched Tri-Share Child Care as a pilot program in early 2021 to stem the loss of employees who couldn’t afford day care services. The program splits that cost between the state, the employee and the employer. Employees whose income falls within 200 and 325 percent of the federal...
Millage would overhaul City of Roosevelt Park's 70-year-old playgrounds
This November, Muskegon County residents in Roosevelt Park will be asked to consider a new millage that, if approved, would overhaul the city’s seven area playgrounds. Roosevelt Park city officials say, the seven greenspaces currently offered to the community are in desperate need of upgrades, as several of the parks still have playground equipment that is over 70 years old.
