4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
msn.com
Elizabeth Warren blasts a federal court's 'lawless and reckless decision' striking down the funding mechanism for a top student-loan industry watchdog
A court shaped by Republicans just ruled against a key consumer agency Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren helped shape. On Wednesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)'s funding structure is unconstitutional because the Federal Reserve funds the agency, rather than requiring funding approval through Congressional legislation.
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroiters take advantage of Biden's student loan debt relief program
(WXYZ) — A 20-year year burden was lifted in less than a minute. "30 seconds and it was done," Judie Laverdiere said. Laverdiere is one of the 8 million Americans already taking advantage of the federal student loan forgiveness program. She says this program is saving her family about...
Tv20detroit.com
Ask Dr. Nandi: What are the new COVID-19 subvariants and should we be concerned?
(WXYZ) — CDC data shows Omicron’s BA.5 is losing ground to newer subvariants. Three of the Omicron offshoots show a growth advantage and are rapidly increasing. What are the new COVID subvariants and how concerned should we be?. I’m getting the exact same questions from my patients. Now,...
Tv20detroit.com
Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment Thursday in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — failed to establish they had standing, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, said the states will appeal. She said in a statement that the states "continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise...
Joe Biden Has Become Increasingly Loose in Front of Donors at Fundraisers
As President Joe Biden criss-crosses the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, a common thread has emerged in his private remarks before well-heeled Democrats: fundraisers are for the real ones.Speaking in lavish private homes, yacht clubs and Zoom calls to the bundlers and donors Democrats hope could help them hang on to their majorities in Congress, Biden’s remarks are nearly always longer and funnier, more blunt and more unwieldy than the speeches he’s delivered to the broader public while in office—a trend that one attendee of a recent event called “Free Joe Time.”“The script is out the...
Missouri AG Schmitt promises appeal as White House celebrates court win on student debt plan
“The Biden Administration’s push to cancel student loan debt will unfairly burden working class families with even more economic woes,” said Schmitt’s spokesperson.
